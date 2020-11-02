James Vincent McMorrow Shares New Single 'Gone'

The single was produced by McMorrow alongside Paul Epworth and Moon Willis.

"Gone" is the brand new single from James Vincent McMorrow out today via Sony Music UK / RCA Records. The single was produced by McMorrow alongside Paul Epworth and Moon Willis, with the track building from little more than sparse beats and intimate vocals into a pop song clouded by chaos, but is actually about clarity ("I give less fs than I used to / still give a lot of fs").

"'Gone' is about the disintegration of relationships," says McMorrow. "In my case, the disintegration of my relationship with myself. No song or lyric I've ever written has come as close to this one at capturing how I feel about life, how I hear it, my fear of it, my obsession with it, my belligerent belief that I can control it, my quiet acknowledgment in the middle of the night that I will never control a single thing. And there's nothing wrong with any of it. There's absolute beauty in embracing the chaos and the decay. I know I was exhausted pretending everything was all right."

The single may just be the biggest and boldest track James has released to date, but it's also entirely in line with an artist who has always written with startling clarity, and followed his inspiration simply wherever it takes him. "I have more responsibilities, people and expectations around me than ever, and the world is constantly telling me to change and grow as a person," he says. "But I don't feel any more responsible or capable than I did when I was 18 years old. This album is about embracing the idea that it's okay to not have things figured out."

Last month, McMorrow dropped the album track "I Should Go," co-produced with Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, Idles) and since then, the track has been remixed and reimagined as an upbeat club song by GRAMMY nominated DJ and producer Nic Fanciulli and McMorrow also shared a stripped down acoustic version.

These tracks, along with the earlier released single "Headlights," mark the first new music McMorrow has released in some time and his first for new U.S. Label home RCA. James Vincent McMorrow is a platinum-selling artist who has independently clocked over 750 million streams and seen his music travel everywhere from Drake's Views to Game Of Thrones.

An always-unpredictable, multifaceted talent, over the last decade, James Vincent McMorrow has established himself as an artist of signature style. On his own intuitive terms, James' bigger-picture approach to each project may vary, but the idea of doing exactly what you need to do, and at exactly the right time, remains a constant. He has emerged as that rare modern act as integral to the worlds of hip-hop and textured R&B as he is the singer-songwriter roots of his early days. Behind McMorrow's instantly-identifiable voice was a heartfelt, sometimes-cryptic storyteller - who, on his new music, also appears to have come to understand himself on a deeper level.

McMorrow most recently visited the States this past Fall, playing thrilling stripped back sets in intimate settings in both NYC and LA. Stay tuned for news about his North American touring plans.

Watch the lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Emma McMorrow

View More Music Stories Related Articles