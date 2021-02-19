James Robert Webb Runs Free With 'A Horse Named Freedom'

Country crooner James Robert Webb is going back to his roots with "A Horse Named Freedom" a song written and recorded as a piano ballad. The Tulsa native was the Oklahoma All-State Jazz Pianist in high school and was proficient on the instrument far prior to picking up the guitar and fiddle, the main instruments he plays on stage. Webb, along with co-writer Alex Dooley, takes the listener on an emotional journey through finding freedom.

The song pairs haunting imagery and unique lyrics that are sure to take the listener on a memorable ride. It's part of a passion project for Webb as he wanted to strip most of the "gimmicks" that today's songs include to highlight the power of his vocals and the song's melody and lyrics. He wants listeners to feel empowered as they listen to this song which can be streamed and downloaded here.

"'A Horse Named Freedom' lyrically seems to have a different meaning to everyone who hears it, which is really cool as a songwriter. It shows off a side of me that many of my radio fans may not be familiar with. In producing this project, I really wanted to get away from technology and that drive for perfect, glossy, slick recordings. When I listen to classic recordings it's those little imperfections that's part of what makes them special. That's what I was going for here, that very live kind of sound, unpolished and raw. It's very stripped down-just me and a piano. There's no click track, no safety net. Single takes with minimal editing. Unfettered emotion and the essence of song," says James Robert Webb.

"A Horse Named Freedom" is accompanied by an instrumental version and a visualizer video shot at a historic horse farm in Franklin, Tenn. This song comes as "Okfuskee Whiskey" is now impacting country radio following his biggest hit yet, "Good Time Waiting To Happen," which has surpassed 400,000 streams.

Watch the visual here: