James Morgan and Juliette Pochin to Release Debut Album as Piano Hands, 'Christmas Piano' Out Nov. 29

It is today announced that acclaimed husband and wife composing and producing team James Morgan and Juliette Pochin will release their debut album as duo Piano Hands. Christmas Piano is a reimagined Christmas album featuring brand new interpretations of well-known popular and classical pieces. There will be two singles Fairy Tale Of New York and Jingle Bells released digitally on November 22 2019 with the full album being released on 29 November 2019. Christmas Piano is an album which creates a sound world of relaxing and atmospheric calm, perfect for meditation and mindfulness playlists.

Having been diagnosed with Young Early Onset Parkinsons at the age of 42, James uses the piano as therapy to prolong the function of his hands. Together they have learned to play as Piano Hands which is a response to the increasing difficulties he experiences managing his condition. Between the beautiful pairing they have written and arranged music to play as a duet, easily controlling how many notes James has to play with his left hand and where Juliette can step in and cover James should his Parkinsons intervene.

James and Juliette said "We are so thrilled to finally release our debut album together. Having worked together so long along with adapting our playing to work with James' Parkinsons, we hope this meditative and calming album will inspire others. Looking ahead to Christmas we can't wait for the album to provide a calming escape from all the madness that comes with the festive season".

Highlights of Morgan Pochin's portfolio include producing for Alfie Boe, Dame Vera Lynn, Sir Cliff Richard, Katherine Jenkins, Collabro, London Symphony Orchestra, Joe McElderry, Rebecca Ferguson, Alexander Armstrong, Michael Ball, Nick Jonas and Robert Plant; arranging for Glyndebourne, Lang Lang, John Williams, John Barry, Hans Zimmer, Nicola Benedetti and Classic FM. Films include music production for Dustin Hoffman's feature, Quartet, and additional composition for Ridley Scott's Killing Jesus. As the duo Piano Hands, they have written and recorded music for Ironbark, the new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch which will be released in 2020.

They composed a guide to the orchestra called the Great Enormo with Michael Rosen which toured the UK, a new opera co-written with Pete Townshend and put on two charity galas at the Royal Albert Hall, Symfunny I and II, which raised funds for Parkinsons UK. They are currently developing an operatic stage show, Cleopatra, with the Royal Albert Hall, with a first performance at the Pyramids at Giza.

Tracklist

Christmas Piano by James Morgan and Juliette Pochin will be released digitally in full on 29 November 2019.

Once in Royal David's City

Silent Night

Fairytale of New York

In the Bleak Midwinter

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

I Saw Three Ships

Away in a Manger

White Christmas

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Jingle Bells

O Come All Ye Faithful

We Three Kings

The First Nowell

We Wish You a Merry Christmas





