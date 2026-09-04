James Bruner Releases Debut Album CAN'T KEEP WANTING YOU

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Nashville-based singer, songwriter and guitarist James Bruner releases his debut album, Can't Keep Wanting You, a collection shaped by the music that first made him want to pick up a guitar and years spent figuring out exactly what he wanted to do with one.

Raised in Springfield, Illinois, Bruner came to rock music through artists including Lenny Kravitz, Palaye Royale, Jet, and Prince. On Can't Keep Wanting You, those roots meet the artist he has become after hundreds of shows, years of writing and recording, and plenty of experimentation along the way.

'In a lot of ways, this album is a thank you to my idols. Listening to the music of my heroes made me feel not alone and seen. I hope this record can do that for other people. There's a lot of dynamics sprinkled throughout the album, but at its core, I feel like it all comes back to love and lust fueling desire and defiance.'

That desire runs throughout Can't Keep Wanting You, taking different forms from one track to the next. The title track, produced by Nashville's Shane Weisman and initially inspired by the raw edge of Lenny Kravitz, digs into the way wanting someone can get inside your head. The song emerged from an organic studio process, with Bruner and Weisman passing a Fender Stratocaster back and forth as they worked.

On 'Wish I Could Stay,' Bruner turns to the urge to hold onto a moment even as it slips away. As he explained when the song was released, it grew from the tension between staying grounded and chasing whatever comes next.

'OMG' brings out Bruner's pop instincts, driven by a catchy piano-and-guitar hook and a raw vocal full of yearning. There's a distinctly throwback quality to the track as Bruner captures the feeling of being so overwhelmed by someone's pull that all bets are off.

Then there's 'Hypnotized,' which kicks off with rolling drums and a killer bassline before exploding into a fast, no-holds-barred rocker. Bruner tears through the song with plenty of swagger, punctuating the verses with shouts and yelps before landing on the instantly catchy 'Hypnotized' hook.

Can't Keep Wanting You arrives after several years of steady growth for Bruner, who launched his solo career in 2023. His previous EP, The Otherside, introduced a sound drawing from hard rock, classic rock and indie influences, with tracks including 'Big Shot' and 'Switchblade' earning support from Planet Rock Radio. 'Big Shot' went on to surpass half a million Spotify streams, while Bruner also earned coverage from Classic Rock.

On the road, Bruner has built his career show by show across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. His touring and live credits include Orianthi, Barns Courtney, The Struts, Those Damn Crows, Yonaka and William Fitzsimmons, along with performances at venues including London's Roundhouse and Paris' Bataclan.

For Bruner, Can't Keep Wanting You is the culmination of those years of writing, playing and refining what he loves about rock and roll, while opening the door to what comes next.

Can't Keep Wanting You is available now on all streaming platforms.

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