Jake Wesley Rogers Releases New EP 'Pluto'

After months of anticipation, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jake Wesley Rogers propels himself into the stratosphere with the release of his label debut EP Pluto, available now.

He also shared the music video for the new single "Pluto", watch below!

To celebrate the EP release, Jake is set to perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden next week on October 5th.

In other big news, Tony, EMMY, and GRAMMY Award winner Ben Platt personally chose Jake to open up his North American headline tour, kicking off February 23, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Additionally, he has sold out headline gigs at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA on October 15 and a sold out two-night stand at Mercury Lounge in New York, NY November 3-4.

Born in Kansas City, MO, Jake Wesley Rogers combines skyscraping vocals, eloquent songcraft, and driving instrumentation to give pop a jolt of infectious integrity and soaring spirit. Generating 20 million-plus streams independently, he captivated a growing fanbase with various singles and the Evergreen EP [2017] and Spiritual EP [2019]. Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter heard the powerful and poetic "Jacob From The Bible," fell in love with Jake's music, and signed him to Facet Records/Warner Records in 2020.

Jake Wesley Rogers' bold music is queer storytelling refracted through a universal lens; it's inspired by the authenticity and artistry of his heroes like Madonna, Stevie Nicks, and Florence + the Machine. His songs are for everyone, but they're special treats for those who know and share his experiences. Jake has turned his most formative years into some of the most stunning and evocative music you'll hear this year.

Watch the music video for "Pluto" here:

Listen to the new EP here: