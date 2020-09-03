Jake Troth Releases Cinematic 'Sunday Smile' Video

The single supports the release of debut album "It Is As If."

Jake Troth is continuing to support the release of debut album IT IS AS IF with a new video for "Sunday Smile," directed by Anastasia Shulepova and streaming now via YouTube following its exclusive premiere via FLAUNT. The uplifting track that highlights IT IS AS IF has now amassed over 22.5 million global streams.

"It's a pleasure to be able to share with you this video, directed brilliantly by Anastasia Shulepova, for my song 'Sunday Smile,'" says Jake. "This song's been out for a little while, and has proven to be my most popular song (over 22 million on Spotify is insane!), so I wanted to make a new music video for it. I believe it captures the whole spirit of the song and its message of resiliency in the face of naysayers and the trials of failure. I hope it brings you some uplifting energy in the moments you feel your'e missing it most."

The "Sunday Smile" visual follows captivating videos for The Queen , All Over The World , Open Door and Alive & Well .

Jake Troth's debut album IT IS AS IF (on Atlantic Records) is produced by GRAMMY Award winner Dave Cobb with additional production from Jake Troth, and recorded at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A. IT IS AS IF was written over the course of two solitary weeks in a Woodstock, NY cabin. Songs like " Open Door " and " Alive & Well " are both compelling and instantly familiar, their acoustic intimacy and spare atmosphere only serving to amplify the elemental power of Troth's contemplative, soft-spoken songcraft. An accomplished visual artist as well as musician, Troth hand painted the striking IT IS AS IF cover art, as well as the single art.

Jake Troth has spent years penning massive pop singles for some of music's biggest names, including Lizzo, Kehlani, Sia, Big Boi, and many more. Still, the Davidson, NC-born and now Nashville-based singer/songwriter/producer/guitarist yearned to connect to his own work on a deeper and more personal level. "When I walk around the world, I see all the materials temporarily here like gas station snacks, fashion billboards, luxury condos and people still driving Hummers...but sometimes I get lucky and the evergreens catch my senses," Troth says. "Making this album was an act of planting a redwood in your back yard. I believe one day it will provide shade and refuge for your experiences with love, loss, and loving again. I'm not nervous or afraid for you to hear it; I'm scared you won't! It's been a pleasure bringing it here to fruition for you. Please enjoy! With warmth, Jake"

Listen to the new single here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles