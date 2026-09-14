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Jake Tavill to Release Lead Single 'Forgotten' From Album WALK WITH ME

The track introduces deeply personal songwriting that touches on not wanting to be forgotten by those you have loved but can no longer be with.

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Jake Tavill to Release Lead Single 'Forgotten' From Album WALK WITH ME

Jake Tavill, a Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, released the new single 'Forgotten' this past Thursday.

The track serves as the lead single of Tavill's upcoming fourth studio album WALK WITH ME, due November 13. 'Forgotten' introduces the project's deeply personal sound, touching on not only love and heartbreak, but trust and existentialism.

''Forgotten' began as a love song about not wanting to grow apart during a prolonged period of being away from one another,' Tavill shares, 'but really it is a deeper want to not be forgotten by those you have loved but can no longer be with. Grasping at something that's already over.'

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