Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jake Silva Drops New Single 'Dance'

Jake Silva Drops New Single 'Dance'

Serving as his release debut on AMARI’s prolific imprint  House of Talents, ‘Dance’ is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Emerging from New York City, Portuguese DJ and producer Jake Silva has captured the attention of dance music fans with his niche production style and captivating energy. Jake has earned a reputation for his energetic and unique sets across some of New York's most iconic nightlife venues including Lavo, Nebula, Harbor New York City and many more.

Stepping out from behind the decks and into the studio, Jake has linked up with rising Italian talent Ferrigno and Belgium-based DJ and producer AMARI for his first official release of the year, 'Dance'. Serving as his release debut on AMARI's prolific imprint House of Talents, 'Dance' is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

'Dance' stays true to its name, delivering an unrivaled energy that is sure to set dancefloors everywhere ablaze. The intoxicating production features a propelling bassline, perfectly paired alongside a driving rhythm and commanding vocal cut. Replete with high-octane sensibilities, the sonic new offering envelops the ears, transporting listeners to a euphoric soundscape.

Audibly boasting atmospherically entrancing production elements and an infectious feel-good energy throughout its entirety, Jake Silva's latest endeavor is sure to have dance music fans and club goers alike on their feet dancing in absolutely no time at all.

Blending each of their signature sonic sounds, Jake Silva, Ferrigno, and AMARI solidify themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the electronic dance scene. Beginning to forge his own path in musical space, Jake Silva is gearing up for a monumental breakout year. With 'Dance', listeners are offered a delicious taste of what's to come from the bubbling talent in the near future. On the rise to becoming one of house music's most promising acts, Jake Silva is undoubtedly an artist to watch in the coming year and beyond.

Emerging from the deep mountain landscape of Portugal, Jake Silva is one of the most promising up-and-coming Portuguese dance music artists. The New York City based DJ and Producer aroused awareness with his powerful remix, 'Free From Desire'. With his experience as a resident DJ at New York City's iconic nightclub, LAVO, the self-acclaimed soccer freak, Jake Silva, has gained immense popularity playing shows that are both refreshing and unique.

Having captured the attention of dance music fans across the country, clubs across the United States have invited Jake to step behind the decks hitting the likes of Miami, New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia - just to name a few. Jake Silva has captured the attention of industry powerhouses, performing alongside the likes of Dzeko, Bassjackers, Nicky Romero, Borgeous, Quintino, R3hab and many more. One thing is for sure: great times and great soccer lie ahead of Jake Silva.

Listen to the new single here:



Musician Roe Kapara Drops New Single Better Off Photo
Musician Roe Kapara Drops New Single 'Better Off'
Los Angeles based musician Roe Kapara celebrates his signing to Epitaph Records with the release of his brand-new single “Better Off.” Through a winning combination of off-kilter indie-pop mixed with quirky charm, in the past year alone Roe has seen his fanbase grow to over 260k followers and 4.6M likes on TikTok.
Marco Giovanni Captivates on Debut Single Straight Face Photo
Marco Giovanni Captivates on Debut Single 'Straight Face'
Singer/songwriter Marco Giovanni has released his debut single, “Straight Face,” out now on all DSPs. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), the airy R&B mood booster is just the first taste of what’s to come from the emerging artist.
Carolina Story Returns With Colors of My Mind Album Photo
Carolina Story Returns With 'Colors of My Mind' Album
Carolina Story announces the release of their new album Colors of My Mind via Soundly Music. Along with the announcement, the Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo of Ben and Emily Roberts share an animated music video for their new single “Animal,” the album’s brooding opening track showcasing an edgier side to the pair’s sound. 
Josh Turner Announces Tour & Vinyl On-Sale Honoring Long Black Train Photo
Josh Turner Announces Tour & Vinyl On-Sale Honoring 'Long Black Train'
Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner is heading out on the “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour,” in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Turner’s hit album, Long Black Train and the album’s second single of the same name, which were both certified Platinum by the RIAA.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share