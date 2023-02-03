Jake Silva Drops New Single 'Dance'

Emerging from New York City, Portuguese DJ and producer Jake Silva has captured the attention of dance music fans with his niche production style and captivating energy. Jake has earned a reputation for his energetic and unique sets across some of New York's most iconic nightlife venues including Lavo, Nebula, Harbor New York City and many more.

Stepping out from behind the decks and into the studio, Jake has linked up with rising Italian talent Ferrigno and Belgium-based DJ and producer AMARI for his first official release of the year, 'Dance'. Serving as his release debut on AMARI's prolific imprint House of Talents, 'Dance' is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

'Dance' stays true to its name, delivering an unrivaled energy that is sure to set dancefloors everywhere ablaze. The intoxicating production features a propelling bassline, perfectly paired alongside a driving rhythm and commanding vocal cut. Replete with high-octane sensibilities, the sonic new offering envelops the ears, transporting listeners to a euphoric soundscape.

Audibly boasting atmospherically entrancing production elements and an infectious feel-good energy throughout its entirety, Jake Silva's latest endeavor is sure to have dance music fans and club goers alike on their feet dancing in absolutely no time at all.

Blending each of their signature sonic sounds, Jake Silva, Ferrigno, and AMARI solidify themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the electronic dance scene. Beginning to forge his own path in musical space, Jake Silva is gearing up for a monumental breakout year. With 'Dance', listeners are offered a delicious taste of what's to come from the bubbling talent in the near future. On the rise to becoming one of house music's most promising acts, Jake Silva is undoubtedly an artist to watch in the coming year and beyond.

Having captured the attention of dance music fans across the country, clubs across the United States have invited Jake to step behind the decks hitting the likes of Miami, New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia - just to name a few. Jake Silva has captured the attention of industry powerhouses, performing alongside the likes of Dzeko, Bassjackers, Nicky Romero, Borgeous, Quintino, R3hab and many more. One thing is for sure: great times and great soccer lie ahead of Jake Silva.

Listen to the new single here: