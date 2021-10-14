Jake Shimabukuro Announces New Album Featuring Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett & More

'Jake & Friends' - the upcoming album from the acclaimed Hawai'i-born 'ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro - features a who's who of music royalty, so it's only fitting that Shimabukuro release not one, but two new singles from the album today, with artists as diverse as Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, and Kenny Loggins.

The opening track off 'Jake & Friends,' "A Place In The Sun" was suggested to Shimabukuro by his chart-topping friend and fellow Hawai'i-born Jack Johnson. With Shimabukuro's whimsical ukulele playing supporting them, Johnson and guest vocalist Paula Fuga absolutely sparkle. "Why Not," written and sung by multi-platinum hitmaker and movie soundtrack king Kenny Loggins, is a deliciously upbeat slice of soul-pop with hooks for days and an effervescent ukulele solo that will set pulses racing. "

Working with Kenny was a blast," says Shimabukuro. "We started off doing things simply, but once we got going, Kenny wanted to try out different ideas, and I just let him go. Watching him do his thing was a real education in record making."

In terms of size and scope and considering the sheer number of legendary stars who graciously loaned their inimitable talents to the project, 'Jake & Friends' can only be compared to other benchmark duets albums by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, a shining testament to just how far the singularly gifted Jake has come.

Jake's own head spins when looking over his high-wattage guest list featured on the album - Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett, Moon Taxi, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Jon Anderson, Ziggy Marley, Warren Haynes, Jack Johnson, Jesse Colin Young, Ray Benson & Asleep at the Wheel, Sonny Landreth, Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings. "I have to pinch myself when I see those names on my own album," he says. "It's like, 'Did that really happen?' Making the album was a real challenge, but I'm deeply honored that all of the artists agreed to record with me."

Over the past two decades, Jake has proved that there isn't a style of music that he can't play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what's remarkable about Jake's transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary - whether it's jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical - on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the 'ukulele. Responding to the urgent calls of his fervent imagination, Jake has taken the 'ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he's reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore under-appreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him "the Jimi Hendrix of the 'ukulele."

Jake's incredible journey has taken him from local phenom to YouTube sensation, from playing tiny clubs to headlining the world's most prestigious concert venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House. He's performed on the biggest TV shows and has released a string of award-winning, chart-topping albums.

Jake has also announced a new concert tour, look below for new concert dates. Ticket information can be found here.

Just recently, he was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a Member for the National Council on the Arts. It's fair to say that Jake has picked up more than a few admirers - millions of them, actually - but it wasn't until he began his latest album that he discovered how many of his fans were, in fact, his very own musical heroes.

Listen to the singles here:

Tour Dates

October 15 - The Egg - Albany, NY

October 16 - The Emelin Theatre - Mamaroneck, NY

October 17 - The Morgan School - Clinton, CT

November 4 - Heritage Theatre - Campbell, CA

November 5 - Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre - Vacaville, CA

November 6 - San Ramon Performing Arts - San Ramon, CA

November 11 - 3rd & Lindsley - Nashville, TN

November 12 - Salvage Station (Indoor Stage) - Asheville, NC

November 13 - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

November 14 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

November 16 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

November 17 - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

November 18 - The Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

November 20 - Ferguson Concert Hall - Newport News, VA

November 21 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

November 22 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

November 23 - The Carolina Theatre -Durham, NC

November 26 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts - Scottsdale, AZ

November 27 - Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

November 29 - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts - Wickenburg, AZ

December 1 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

December 2 - Center For The Arts - Grass Valley, CA

December 3 - State Theatre - Red Bluff, CA

December 4 - Soreng Theater Hult Center For The Performing Arts - Eugene, OR

December 5 - Tower Theatre - Bend, OR

December 6 - Craterian Theater at the Collier Center, Medford, OR

December 7 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

December 8 - Edmonds Center For The Arts - Edmonds, WA

December 9 - Olympia Film Society at the Historic Capitol Theater - Olympia, WA

December 10 - Pantages Theater - Tacoma, WA

December 12 - Strings Music Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO

December 13 - Riverwalk Center - Breckenridge, CO

December 14 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

December 16 - Porter Pavilion at AHCP - Kilauea, HI

December 17 - Kahilu Theatre - Kamuela, HI

December 18 - Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Castle Theater, Kahului, HI

December 19 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

December 20 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

December 21 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI