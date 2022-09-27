Jake Owen Launches 'Up There Down Here' to Country Radio

Fresh off his tenth career No. 1, multi-platinum entertainer Jake Owen is back on top this week, launching his next single "Up There Down Here" to country radio with 32 first week stations.

"Country radio, thank you! Your support means the world to me," Owen enthuses. "Thank you to my incredible team and the best fans in the world - we've been doing this together for a while now, and it never gets old. I've already seen you guys out on the road singing along to this song - you sound mighty good! Let's keep rollin'!"

The toe-tapping single written by Zack Dyer, Summer Overstreet, and Travis Wood is already earning critical acclaim, with MusicRow calling it, "wildly clever. The lyric contrasting his bad-boy persona with her angelic goodness is packed with terrific imagery and wordplay. The twangin' vocal performance is splendid, too. Absolutely play the heck outta this."

In tandem with its radio debut, "Up There Down Here" kickstarts its climb with a picturesque official music video. Directed by Ryan Smith and shot in Wyoming, the clip finds Owen narrating a beautiful story of unconditional love and devotion told through the lens of a bull rider and his wife.

Despite any trial or tribulation, the songs' lyrics are brought to life as the rider's wife stays steadfast to help make his dreams a reality, bringing a little piece of heaven to earth. "She's little up there, down here / Puts a little king James in my John Deere / Thank the Lord the girls got my back / Hangs her halo by my Carhartt hat."

"I'm really proud of this song and this video. My good pal Spidey and I conceptualized this one up a while back," Owen shared on Instagram yesterday. "The thought was about how so many guys out there just like us have these angels watching over us. Sometimes, I'm not so sure we even deserve it, but this is our tribute to those angels on earth. Hope you enjoy!"

On tap this fall, Owen hits the road to kickstart the back half of his headline Up There Down Here Tour, this time bringing Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter along for the ride. The 50+ date run is decked out with "arena-ready performance and production" (Country Now), delighting fans with a 90-minute marathon set of Owen's platinum-selling catalog that's being met with "rapturous reception' (The Lincoln Star-Journal) nationwide. Catch the Up There Down Here Tour in a market near you here.

UP THERE DOWN HERE FALL TOUR DATES

Oct. 13 - Rosemont, Ill. - Rosemont Theatre*

Oct. 14 - Saint Charles, Mo. - The Family Arena*

Oct. 15 - West Plains, Mo. - West Plains Civic Center*

Oct. 20 - Mankato, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall*

Oct. 21 - Kearney, Neb. - Viaero Center*

Oct. 22 - Ottumwa, Iowa - Bridge View Center - Expo Hall*

Nov. 3 - West Valley City, Utah - Maverik Center*

Nov. 4 - Loveland, Colo. - Budweiser Events Center*

Nov. 5 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena*

Nov. 10 - Owensboro, Ky. - Owensboro Sports Center*

Nov. 12 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns

With a career-spanning collection of gold and platinum certifications, ten #1 singles, and over 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams, Jake Owen has ascended to stardom as a mainstay country staple. Known for his laid-back style and genre defining hits like "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "American Country Love Song," and "Alone with You," Owen's most-recent album, Greetings From...Jake via Big Loud Records, delivered three #1 hits - "Made For You," "Homemade" and "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" - and a top five smash "Down to the Honkytonk."

Praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," the record follows popular album American Love, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Owen is on the road now on his headlining Up There Down Here Tour.