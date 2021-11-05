Jake Banfield Releases New Single 'If I Were You''

Country newcomer Jake Banfield has released TikTok viral single "If I Were You," available on all digital retailers today. The new single has received a massive amount of attention and has reached over 1 million people with a viral TikTok.

"This song means a lot to me," explains Jake. "I think a lot of people go through heartbreak and breakups and this is a song where I feel like we kept it as real and genuine as we felt in that room when we were writing it, where people will be able to feel the lyrics and the intensity of track... and it can hopefully help them get through whatever might be going on in their lives!"

Jake's musical influences include Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, Bruno Mars, Russ, and Justin Bieber. Best described as a little bit of pop country, a hint of alternative, and touch hip-hop, Jake's versatility is what draws his diverse fan base from countries around the world.

Recently, Jake had a major cut by pop supergroup Anne-Marie & Little Mix titled "Kiss My (Uh-Oh)." His current collaborations include songwriters and producers from Nashville to L.A. to Europe, as well as his local producer and partner in music, Kellen Hines 'aka' Duane Wave.

You can learn more about Jake Banfield by visiting his website.