Jahvillani Shares New Song 'Criss-Muss Time'

Acclaimed Dancehall artist Jahvillani delivers a street-savvy ode to the holidays with his new single, “Criss-Muss Time,” released on December 6 via VP Records. Embracing the extravagance of the season, Jahvillani showcases his technical skill and larger-than-life persona over a UK drill-infused beat produced by Tevin “YGF” Richards.

On “Criss-Muss Time,” Jahvillani unravels fresh lifestyle rhymes about his latest luxury imports and the company he keeps. Amid the flashy lyrics, the deejay asserts his standing in dancehall, declaring, “Dem cyaa call me nuh underdog,” with his trademark swagger. The music video, directed by DaManiac Visualz, also premiered on December 6.

Globally recognized for his artistry, Jahvillani has garnered over 100 million YouTube views and 85,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Over the years, he has made a name for himself among the new wave of dancehall artists through his deejaying skills, shining during freestyles on platforms like Capital Xtra and BBC Radio 1Xtra. His 2022 hit “Rockefeller” was spotlighted by NPR Music Editor Sheldon Pearce as one of the year’s top songs, while recent tracks like “Haad Ayse Pickney,” “Escobar,” and “Stars” have kept his momentum going.

Jahvillani recently made his return to BBC Radio 1Xtra for a performance at Big Yard Studios in Kingston, reaffirming his status as one of dancehall’s most dynamic voices.

ABOUT JAHVILLANI

Jahvillani is one of modern dancehall’s most dynamic storytellers, seamlessly shifting between roles as an observer of Jamaican street life and a confident kingpin chasing triumphs. Born Dujon Edwards in Saint Ann, home to legends like Bob Marley and Shabba Ranks, Jahvillani began writing songs in high school inspired by dancehall icons such as Buju Banton and Vybz Kartel. Adopting his dual-natured stage name in 2013, Jahvillani partnered with producer Tevin “YGF” Richards, crafting music that reflects the tension and vibrancy of his environment.

With hits like “Wileside Government,” “Clarks Pon Foot,” and “Nuh Reason,” Jahvillani gained global recognition, blending melodic hooks and vivid verses with modern dancehall and trap influences. His debut album, Dirt to Bentley, released in 2021, showcased his versatility with collaborations featuring Skillibeng, Kranium, and Prince Swanny. Now, with over 100 million YouTube views and recognition from outlets like NPR, which highlighted his track “Rockefeller” in 2022, Jahvillani is gearing up for his next album, Re[tro]spect, led by singles like “MONEY-POWER-RESPECT” and “Gad Speed.”

