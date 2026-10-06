Jahson Paynter Announces New EP HOLD ME, DON'T HOLD BACK!

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Singer-songwriter Jahson Paynter has announced his forthcoming EP hold me, don't hold back! out October 29th. The announcement comes with the release of his brand new single 'no self respect!'

Over five tracks, Paynter's second EP of 2026, hold me, don't hold back!, offers five wildly different modes of vulnerability, singing these feelings for himself in ways that are his own. With each song offering a different element of his alternative R&B, folk, and bedroom pop-infused sound, the new EP is a shot of pure feeling, with Paynter singing about exactly where he is now and intends to go over absolutely magnetic tunes.

'Every song on the project is about love and heartbreak in some way,' Paynter shares. 'From beginning to end, contradictions and all, but they all have their own stories that add to the theme.'

The EP's lead single and opening track, 'no self respect!' beautifully embodies neo-soul built with springing piano and a classic rhythm section to examine the quandary of a lover who doesn't lift you up.

hold me, don't hold back! Tracklist

'no self respect!'

'hold me!'

'don't hold back!'

'boys don't cry!'

'green light!'

Jahson will perform tracks off the new EP for his fans live on the road this fall, with a slew of highly anticipated headline performances in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles - buy tickets here. Following a breakout year in 2025, Jahson Paynter is primed for even more success as his star continues to climb.

Fall 2026 Tour Dates

October 11 - Toronto, ON // Drake Underground

October 14, 2026 - New York, NY // Night Club 101

October 28, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA // The Echo

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 52 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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