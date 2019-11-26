Jah Sun Drops New Single 'Tomorrow'

Jah Sun, a long time West Coast reggae favorite teams up with one of Jamaica's finest, the multi-talented Jallanzo. Mostly known for his diverse guitar styles with the band Dubtonic Kru, Jallanzo is also a prolific producer who has produced for many great artists such as Max Romeo, Lutan Fyah, Fanta Mojah and many more.

When Jah Sun's deep and meaningful lyrical content meets Jallanzo's unique production style the synergy between the artist and producer/composer is undeniable. Jah Sun enthusiastically states about the song, "When I walked into the studio and heard the piano riff and the haunting bubble of the organ, the lyrics just appeared in the ethers and I grabbed them."

"Tomorrow" is the first single from the duo's new project and the lyrics and feel of this song successfully captures the spirit of the times we are living in today.

"Go thrive and survive, nobody gets out alive"

This is the first release following Jah Sun's critically acclaimed album Between The Lines, which had Huffington Post state, "What's unique about Jah Sun's sound is his lyrical virtuosity, along with precise arrangements and an abundance of charisma that affects his music with a palpable energy," while The Pier noted "Jah Sun is a distinguished Reggae artist whose message of hope has captivated audiences worldwide. Drawing inspiration from an eclectic mix of musical styles, Jah Sun's aspires to awaken in his audience the desire to meet the challenges of life and to live to their ultimate potential."

Jah Sun also just partnered with Lyrics Joints, a unique hand crafted, flower-only premium pre-roll that sources its cannabis from a small indoor boutique farm in Oregon. Stay tuned as Jah Sun will be the face of Lyrics Joints "Spotlight Series" that will debut on 4/20/20.





