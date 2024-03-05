Jae Skeese & Superior Drop 'Union 2's'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first signee to Conway The Machine's Drumwork Music Group imprint, Jae Skeese helped usher in Drumwork's 2023 Spring Takeover with his collaborative project with Conway, Pain Provided Profit, the label's first compilation album, Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album and Skeese's own Drumwork debut album Abolished Uncertainties.

After announcing their new collaborative project, Testament Of The Times, with “Skyscraper,” and “Cantonese Characters,” featuring Rome Streetz and Ty Farris, Skeese & Superior are back with a new single and video for “Union 2's.”

Jae Skeese x Superior's Testament Of The Times will be released on 3-8-24.

Watch Jae Skeese x Superior Union 2's” Video: