Jae Skeese & Superior Drop 'Union 2's'

1
Sule Of Black Soprano Family Drops LP With Benny The Butcher
Sule of Black Soprano Family drops debut album WRITTEN ON WIDES CORNER, featuring Benny The Butcher, Inspectah Deck, Fuego Base, and Sy Ari Da Kid. Recognized for his classic East Coast style, SULE captures audiences with his raw authenticity, lyrical prowess, distinctive voice with razor-sharp punchlines and unparalleled wit.
2
Lisa Dawn Miller Brings New Show to Her Alpert's Vibrato In LA This March
Ron Miller (1932-2007), produces, hosts, and performs along with special guests including multi-award-winning composer Ken Hirsch, who wrote chart-topping hits with Ron including “I've Never Been to Me” and “If I Could,” and other hits which include “No One in the World,” (Anita Baker) and “Two Less Lonely People in the World” (Air Supply).
3
Rock The Bells Cruise Announces First Wave Of Artists
The initial wave of artists includes Jadakiss, E-40, Rakim, Talib Kweli, Digable Planets, and AZ, along with a cast of DJs that set the tone for the inaugural cruise, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Capri, Mannie Fresh, and Rock The Bells Radio's own The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ Scratch, and DJ Epps. Roxanne Shante and Torae will return as hosts.
4
Bruce Springsteen & Noah Kahan to Headline Sea.Hear.Now 2024
The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Norah Jones, 311, The Revivalists, Kool & The Gang, The Hives and more will also perform at the world-class 2-Day festival that takes place with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop at the iconic North Beach and Bradley Park in Asbury Park, NJ. Sea.Hear.Now.