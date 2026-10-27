Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jackson Cloud to Perform at Fox Theatre
The Boulder alternative band features Jackson Cloud on vocals alongside James Davis on bass, Chris Sprunt on guitar, and Gabe Mangione on drums.
Jackson Cloud, a Boulder, Colorado-based alternative band, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, January 7, 2027. Doors open at 7:30 pm with the show beginning at 8:00 pm.
Jackson Cloud is a new alternative band out of Boulder Colorado. Their debut album 'Twisted Faces' offers a wide range of genres from synth heavy electronic tracks, melancholic melodies with touching lyrics, to smooth heavy grunge/metal with exciting and explosive guitar solos. their new singles 'I Love You Sometimes' and 'let on', an oasis of familiar retro, floating beats and vocals recalling 70's - 90's morsels set in a current rock/ pop milieu, Cloud's vocals coursing from Jeff Buckley to Chris Cornell in a breath.' Young Cloud manages all the instruments on the tracks, but now has a four piece power house band with James Davis on bass, Chris Sprunt on guitar, and Gabe Mangione on drums.
Event Details
Thursday, January 7, 2027
Fox Theatre
Doors: 7:30 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets
All Ages (under 16 with an adult)
Tickets on sale now at tixr.com or www.foxtheatre.com.
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