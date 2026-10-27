 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jackson Cloud to Perform at Fox Theatre

The Boulder alternative band features Jackson Cloud on vocals alongside James Davis on bass, Chris Sprunt on guitar, and Gabe Mangione on drums.

By:

Jackson Cloud, a Boulder, Colorado-based alternative band, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, January 7, 2027. Doors open at 7:30 pm with the show beginning at 8:00 pm.

Jackson Cloud is a new alternative band out of Boulder Colorado. Their debut album 'Twisted Faces' offers a wide range of genres from synth heavy electronic tracks, melancholic melodies with touching lyrics, to smooth heavy grunge/metal with exciting and explosive guitar solos. their new singles 'I Love You Sometimes' and 'let on', an oasis of familiar retro, floating beats and vocals recalling 70's - 90's morsels set in a current rock/ pop milieu, Cloud's vocals coursing from Jeff Buckley to Chris Cornell in a breath.' Young Cloud manages all the instruments on the tracks, but now has a four piece power house band with James Davis on bass, Chris Sprunt on guitar, and Gabe Mangione on drums.

Event Details

Thursday, January 7, 2027

Fox Theatre

Doors: 7:30 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets on sale now at tixr.com or www.foxtheatre.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
10/15/2026
Fontaines D.C. Share 'Japan' Video, New Album Dopamine Chamber
Fontaines D.C. Share 'Japan' Video, New Album Dopamine Chamber
10/16/2026
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
10/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets