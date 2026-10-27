Jackson Cloud to Perform at Fox Theatre

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Jackson Cloud, a Boulder, Colorado-based alternative band, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, January 7, 2027. Doors open at 7:30 pm with the show beginning at 8:00 pm.

Jackson Cloud is a new alternative band out of Boulder Colorado. Their debut album 'Twisted Faces' offers a wide range of genres from synth heavy electronic tracks, melancholic melodies with touching lyrics, to smooth heavy grunge/metal with exciting and explosive guitar solos. their new singles 'I Love You Sometimes' and 'let on', an oasis of familiar retro, floating beats and vocals recalling 70's - 90's morsels set in a current rock/ pop milieu, Cloud's vocals coursing from Jeff Buckley to Chris Cornell in a breath.' Young Cloud manages all the instruments on the tracks, but now has a four piece power house band with James Davis on bass, Chris Sprunt on guitar, and Gabe Mangione on drums.

Event Details

Thursday, January 7, 2027

Fox Theatre

Doors: 7:30 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets on sale now at tixr.com or www.foxtheatre.com.

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