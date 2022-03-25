Jack Trades, Piques, & Rachel West Link Up To Drop 'Right Thing'

Renowned Canadian talent Jack Trades returns with his first sonic offering of the year, 'Right Thing'. This time around, he's joined alongside esteemed DJ/producer Piques and singer/songwriter Rachel West.

The new collaborative effort directly follows up Jack Trades and Heather Jannsen's 'On My Mind' from the tail end of last October, in addition to Piques' 'Me Without You' from this January and West's 'You Make Hope Look Good' from the same month. Out now via Physical Presents, 'Right Thing' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The emotionally-charged tune immediately begins with a hushed vocal, courtesy of Rachel West. A catchy four-on-the-floor beat quickly follows, and is paired perfectly with her flawlessly-executed vocal performance. Soaring, anthemic, and rife with sonic profundity, her singing voice glides throughout the entirety of the three minute runtime, leaving the listener with a strong desire for more.

Piques and Jack Trades provide a propelling, club-ready ambiance to the track with their signature production sensibilities, infusing it with a much-needed electronic dance music flair that goes hand-in-hand with Rachel West's flowing vocal and rich lyricism.

Listen to the new single here: