Jack DeNicola Premieres Stranger Things-Inspired Single 'SHOWTIME'

Today, alternative pop artist, Jack DeNicola, premieres his new single, "SHOWTIME." The chaotic and nostalgic track, which draws inspiration from the Stranger Things Original Soundtrack, introduces Moon, the protagonist of DeNicola's debut concept album due out this spring. Listen to "SHOWTIME" below.

DeNicola shares, "'SHOWTIME' is only a small glimpse into the new world of music I have been creating with my new team since the beginning of quarantine. This song's inspiration originated from the love my producer and I have for the sound selection and nostalgic qualities found within the soundtrack to Netflix's Original Series, Stranger Things. I wanted the song to feel like you were sucked into one of the episodes."

Jack DeNicola is a singer/songwriter from Long Island, New York, now based out of Boston, Massachusetts. The 19-year-old has been hard at work since quarantine, piecing together his aforementioned debut album, due out this spring. On this project, Jack completely reimagines his artistry, branding and sound, hoping to make some noise and gain a true audience along this new path.

In its simplest form, the project marks the beginning of a compelling journey closely following a young protagonist, Moon, in pursuit of his wildest dreams. It follows him through the trails of love, lust and loyalty, as he deals with his infatuation with the fame and fortune he prays his future holds.

"Music is my way of helping others and trying to make the world a better place," explains DeNicola. "All I hope is that listeners follow me on this story of self-discovery I'm trying to convey through music."

For more information on Jack DeNicola, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/jackdenicola/.

Listen to "Showtime" here.