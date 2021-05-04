Jace Allen Releases New Track, 'The Devil Won That Night'

"How do you choose to do what's right?" This quote from the chorus of his new song, "The Devil Won That Night", is also part of his ethos. Determined to lead by example, Jace has partnered with Defy Colorado to donate proceeds from his latest single to support individuals re-entering communities after serving time in prison. All Bandcamp proceeds are directly donated to Defy and for every 100 individual purchases of the song, Jace will donate $1,000 personally, up to 500 downloads. He will also do the same for every 10,000 cumulative streams, up to 50,000.

Co-written with Gen3 guitarist David Cremin, this new track is a celebration of traditional Outlaw Country with a fresh Americana sound. Jace's compelling vocal style and Gen3's strong guitar work and rhythm section are on display along with crisp harmonies and a toe-tapping, honky tonk rhythm.

Watch "The Devil Won That Night" now:

Jace's latest release is a follow up to his first single, "Pissed Off At You", which was another benefit supporting the Colorado Relief Fund and COVID Patients at Boulder Community Hospital.

Jace, also known as Jason Mendelson, is a celebrated venture capitalist, philanthropist, author and musician who specializes in lush, story-driven songs that defy genre and captivate the ear. As an artist, his unyielding focus is to merge art with philanthropy, attempting to build community and support through creativity, and to hopefully aid as many as he can through his pursuits.

So, how do you choose to do what's right? Simple. When you buy this song, you will also be supporting a great cause. Defy Colorado supports those inside and beyond prison walls. Colorado's recidivism rate is 50%, and the recidivism rate of Defy Colorado's graduates is 2%. That means 98% of their graduates remain free. Upon release, every graduate receives a Chromebook, a cell phone with data, a $200 gift card for essentials, and pandemic necessities like face masks and hand sanitizer. All proceeds from the sale and streams of this song will go directly to purchasing these re-entry toolkits!