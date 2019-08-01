JULIANA HATFIELD SINGS THE POLICE To Be Released This November
American Laundromat Records is pleased to announce the next chapter from Juliana Hatfield's covers project: Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police. The 12-song tribute continues her ongoing series, "to go deep into covering artists that were important to me in my formative years," explains Juliana.
Today, the album is available for pre-order with special bundles, label-exclusive vinyl colors, signed CDs, LPs, test pressings and more at American Laundromat Records along with the release of the first single, "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da." The song can be purchased on all digital platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, etc.
The album was produced by Juliana Hatfield who performed all vocals, guitars, and keyboards and some of the drums and bass with additional contributions from Chris Anzalone (Roomful of Blues) and Ed Valauskas (the Gravel Pit), respectively.
"The songs I've chosen seem to resonate in the present moment. 'Rehumanize Yourself,' 'Landlord,' and 'Murder By Numbers' explore ugly kinds of nationalism, abuses of power, and the mendacity of large swaths of the ruling class. And then there are the timeless, relatable psychodramas: 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Can't Stand Losing You,' and 'Canary In A Coalmine'."
The covers project began with 2018's "labor of love" (- NPRs All Songs Considered) Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John. Paying homage to one of her childhood heroes, Juliana sang 13 Olivia Newton-John classics and deep cuts including "A Little More Love" and "Physical" that the Wall Street Journal lauded, "a surprising tribute that reinvents songs from the 1970s darling in her own style."
Juliana aims to honor The Police in the same way. "I listened to a lot of The Police when I was preparing and making this album and their recordings are as refreshing and exciting as ever" she says. "I hope that my interpretations of these songs can inspire people to keep loving The Police like I did, and still do."
Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police is currently available for pre-order exclusively at American Laundromat Records.