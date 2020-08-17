JR JR Celebrates Tip-Off Of NBA Playoffs With Cover Of Kurtis Blow's 'Basketball'

The SWISH EP will be released September 30th.

The NBA playoffs begin tonight inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida. To celebrate Detroit duo JR JR has shared a cover of Kurtis Blow's "Basketball," which premiered earlier today via New Noise. Listen and share via YouTube.

Discussing "Basketball" and its legendary status, JR JR's Daniel Zott busts out the opening verse... "Basketball is my favorite sport. I like the way they dribble up and down the court," adding, "Seriously. Basketball is the best sport. And this current bubble madness proves it -- Damian Lillard looking like a god and the Suns going undefeated, only to be left out of the playoffs, is pure entertainment.

We've always loved this song and it's amazingly 80s video. So, when we were thinking of songs that get us up off the couch and onto our driveways, it was at the top of the list. Whenever I start playing this song, my three sons (2, 4, and 6 yrs old) immediately run out to our little tikes hoop and start their own dunk contest. It's just one of those jams."

"Basketball" is featured on JR JR's upcoming NBA tribute Swish, a 3-song EP due at the start of the NBA Finals, September 30. Along with "Basketball," the record features a cover of John Tesh's ubiquitous "Roundball Rock," better known as the theme song to the 'NBA on NBC', as well as an original track, "Vertical."

In conjunction with the release, JR JR teamed up with Champion to create limited edition basketball shorts and hoodie, available individually or as part of the Ultimate Swish Bundle with a vinyl Basketball Picturedisc. Additionally, the guys have designed a NBA Jam inspired JR JR Detroit jersey and long-sleeve T-shirt. All available via JRJRMusic.com

