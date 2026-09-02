JOURNEY to Close 52-Year Hawai'i Chapter With Final Concerts

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Governor Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will jointly honor the rock band JOURNEY on Friday with separate State and City proclamations recognizing its 52-year relationship with Hawai'i, ahead of the band's final three Hawai'i performances.

Both Mayor Blangiardi's City proclamation and Governor Green's State proclamation declare September 5 and 6 as 'MAHALO, JOURNEY – FOR 52 YEARS OF ALOHA.'

Together, the proclamations recognize both Journey's history in Honolulu and the connection the band and its music have shared with generations of people throughout Hawai'i.

Journey's relationship with Hawai'i began almost as soon as the band itself. After performing its first public concert as a band at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on New Year's Eve 1973, Journey traveled to Honolulu the very next day. On January 1, 1974, in only its second public concert as a band, Journey performed at the Sixth Annual Sunshine Festival at Diamond Head Crater before an audience of more than 100,000 people.

That appearance began a relationship with Hawai'i that would span more than half a century. Founding member and guitarist Neal Schon was on the Diamond Head stage that day. Fifty-two years later, Schon will return to Honolulu as Journey performs in Hawai'i for the final time, connecting one of the earliest moments in the band's history with the closing chapter of its history in the islands.

The three September concerts will bring Journey's total to 37 Hawai'i performances, including 30 performances on O'ahu and 26 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

'This is an extraordinary full-circle moment,' said concert promoter Rick Bartalini. 'Journey came to Hawai'i at the very beginning of its story. They had performed only once before as a band when they arrived in Honolulu and played Diamond Head in front of more than 100,000 people. Now, 52 years later, Neal Schon is coming back with Journey for their final Hawai'i performances. There are people who first saw this band here decades ago who are now sharing the music and these concerts with their children and grandchildren. Having Governor Green and Mayor Blangiardi come together to recognize that history is a very meaningful way for Hawai'i to say mahalo.'

Mayor Blangiardi's proclamation traces Journey's history in Honolulu from its 1974 Diamond Head performance through more than five decades of return visits to the islands. It also recognizes Journey's place in music history, including its signature anthem 'Don't Stop Believin',' which Forbes recognized as the 'Biggest Song of All Time' in 2024.

The City proclamation notes that Journey's September concerts will bring its Hawai'i total to 37 performances and recognizes the band for its 'longstanding connection to Hawai'i and the many memorable performances the band has shared with audiences in our islands over the past 52 years.'

Governor Green's proclamation focuses on what those decades of music and performances have meant to the people of Hawai'i.

'Journey's music has been part of the soundtrack of life in Hawai'i for more than half a century, bringing generations of families and friends together,' said Governor Green. 'From Diamond Head in 1974 to these final Hawai'i performances at the Blaisdell Arena, the band has shared an extraordinary bond with our islands. On behalf of the people of Hawai'i, mahalo to Journey for 52 years of music, memories and aloha.'

One Final Time in Hawai'i

Journey will play the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on September 5, 6 and 8 as part of its FINAL FRONTIER TOUR 2026, with more than two hours of hits and deep cuts. Tickets start at $58 plus a $2 box office fee when purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office, or $74 including fees when purchased online through Ticketmaster.

One of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time, Journey, will bring its Final Frontier Tour to Hawai'i on Saturday, September 5, Sunday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, marking its last return to the Islands. For the people of Hawai'i, this is the final opportunity to see one of rock's most legendary bands play in a locale that they consider to be a second home.

Journey's music has been a cultural landmark for generations of Americans. For more than 5 decades, the band has delivered chart-topping hits, epic live performances, and anthems that continue to define rock music. The band has amassed one of the most celebrated catalogs in rock history, including 'Don't Stop Believin',' 'Any Way You Want It,' 'Faithfully,' 'Wheel in the Sky,' 'Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin',' and 'Lights.'

Currently on its Final Frontier Tour – billed as the band's last tour – Journey has been igniting arenas across North America with a thunderous extended set that mixes massive hits with deep cuts. Determined to deliver a heartfelt thank you to fans, Journey has vowed to pull out all the stops and deliver a high-energy spectacle at each venue – and especially during its final Hawai'i performance. For Hawai'i fans, this is more than a tour stop. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Journey's final chapter in the same island community that has supported the band since its earliest days.

Fans in Hawai'i hold a special place in Journey's heart. Since the band's very inception, the people of Hawai'i have embraced Journey. Journey played its first public show at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on New Year's Eve 1973, before approximately 10,000 fans. The very next day, on January 1, 1974, the band flew to Hawai'i to perform at the Sixth Annual Sunshine Festival, also commonly referred to as the Diamond Head Crater Festival, for an audience of over 100,000.

That first 1974 appearance marked the beginning of an incredible relationship between Journey and the people of Hawai'i. After their Diamond Head Crater debut, Journey returned to the Aloha State that same year for the Rainbow '74 Festival at Andrews Outdoor Theatre at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. They then came back to Diamond Head Crater for the Sunshine Festival in 1977 before making their Neal S. Blaisdell Arena debut in 1978 on the Infinity Tour. From there, Journey became a recurring part of Hawai'i's concert history.

No other mainland-based musical artist or group has performed in Hawai'i more times than Journey. Since 1974, the band has performed live in the Aloha State 34 times, including 30 confirmed appearances on O'ahu and 26 shows at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, as well as performances at the University of Hawai'i, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, and Queen's Marketplace Amphitheatre in Waikoloa on the Big Island. Their appearances included multiple arena runs in 1980, 1981, 1983, 1987, 2002, 2004, 2009, 2012, 2017, and 2022. Their 1983 Frontiers Tour run remains one of the most remarkable series of shows at the Blaisdell, with five electrifying nights at the arena.

The Final Frontier Tour promises to be a uniquely local moment for generations of fans. For the people of Hawai'i, Journey's return is more than another concert. It's the closing chapter of a remarkable relationship between one of rock's greatest bands and one of the most loyal concert markets in the country.

Tour Dates

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 8:00 P.M. - Neal S. Blaisdell Arena - Buy Tickets

Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 8:00 P.M. - Neal S. Blaisdell Arena - Buy Tickets

Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - 8:00 P.M. - Neal S. Blaisdell Arena - Buy Tickets

Event Details

Location: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814.

Ticket sales: Sales during the pre-sale period are online only and will be restricted to residents of Hawaiʻi, with residency determined by credit card billing address. Orders made by those outside Hawaiʻi will be cancelled and refunded without notice.

Seating information: There is no elevator access to the balcony/upper-level seating.

Entry requirements: Entry requirements and venue protocols are subject to change. The venue reserves the right to implement security procedures to ensure a safe experience for all patrons.

Age requirements: No children under 5.

Updates on entry requirements and processes are available at blaisdellcenter.com.

Producer: This event is produced by Rick Bartalini Presents.

Pre-sales are online only at Ticketmaster.com. Public on-sales are available at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Blaisdell box office (Monday - Saturday, 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.).

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