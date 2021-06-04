JOMORO Release Debut Album 'Blue Marble Sky'

Following singles "Delicate Butterfly (feat. Lucius)," "Until We Equal (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)," and "Saudades de lá (feat. Karina Buhr)," JOMORO today release their debut album Blue Marble Sky, including the new single "Nest" featuring Sharon Van Etten - listen below.

"The instrumental music Mauro and I created for 'Nest' gives me the same feeling I remember when listening to certain goth bands as a kid - simultaneously dark and sweet, ethereal and other worldly," says JOMORO's Joey Waronker about the Sharon Van Etten-featuring track. "I immediately imagined Sharon distilling and focusing that feeling, turning it into a more powerful statement. And that is exactly what happened. The first idea she sent is the song you hear. We didn't even change the sound of the vocals. It was perfect for what we had imagined, and I'm so happy and grateful to her for this contribution."

Meeting at the convergence of electronic and organic percussions, JOMORO is the moniker for the duo of...



JOEY WARONKER - Veteran drummer of session and live renown with the likes of Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, Adele, Beck, Roger Waters, Air and R.E.M., and full-fledged member of Ultraista and Atoms for Peace, the latter of which also featured bandmate...

MAURO REFOSCO - International percussionist hailing from Brazil to Broadway-specifically David Byrne's American Utopia-with additional credits ranging from Vampire Weekend and Red Hot Chili Peppers to Dirty Projectors, Bebel Gilberto and Caetano Veloso, among others.



Whereas the two have recorded together before-notably alongside Thom Yorke, Flea and Nigel Godrich on Atoms For Peace's #2 charting album AMOK-with JOMORO, Joey and Mauro build their own world on the 12 tracks encompassing Blue Marble Sky. The expanse of the duo's musical realm is mapped throughout the sonic geography of the debut album: a travelogue that transports the listener to aural environs ranging from the tranquil Brazilian rainforest to bustling city streets, with occasional breezy pop detours along the way. Blue Marble Sky was written, played and produced by Joey and Mauro, who made the most of their pandemic downtime trading files bi-coastally, and enlisting collaborators such as bassist Gabe Noel (Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington), trumpeter Michael Leonheart (Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars) and multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Mooney (Other Lives).



JOMORO was initially introduced in March with album opener "Mirror," an instrumental track that has continued to find fans at radio with adds at KCRW, WXPN, KEXP and more. Divided into vocal tracks, instrumental tracks and Brazilian tracks, among the album's numerous highlights are "Delicate Butterfly," which features "shimmering vocals" (Rolling Stone) from Lucius, "Saudades de lá," one of two tracks on the album featuring vocals from Brazilian singer-songwriter Karina Buhr, "Until We Equal," a baile-funk track with pulsating synths and politically-charged vocals from Brandon Markell Holmes, as well as today's beautifully downtempo track "Nest," with vocals from Sharon Van Etten.



Ultimately, the myriad of styles and soundscapes represented on JOMORO's Blue Marble Sky come together in one fluid and fascinating motion, culminating in a multi-tiered collection of music that showcases the breadth of Joey and Mauro's backgrounds while drawing upon the talents of former collaborators and friends.

Listen here: