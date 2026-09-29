JOHN MELLENCAMP: THE SONGBOOK: 50 YEARS OF SONG AND POETRY Released

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John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry is out today via Rizzoli New York. The brand-new lyric book finds Mellencamp opening his archives and tracing his evolution as both a songwriter and poet — spanning every era of his storied career. The book is available for purchase here.

With a foreword from Stephen King, the book pairs lyrics from Mellencamp's most beloved anthems with previously unpublished personal photographs, handwritten drafts, notes and much more. For fans, musicians, and collectors alike, this is the essential volume on one of America's most iconic voices and songwriters.

This continues a busy year for Mellencamp, whose original musical, Small Town, will world premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse on October 1. The musical is directed by two-time Obie Award-winner Lisa Peterson and features a book by award-winning playwright Naomi Wallace with music and lyrics by Mr. Mellencamp.

Mellencamp recently completed his critically acclaimed Dancing Words Tour—The Greatest Hits. The 18-stop summer tour featured shows across the U.S. and offered fans a rare chance to see all of Mellencamp's most beloved songs in a single night.

Mellencamp was recently awarded the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also taking the stage to perform at the ceremony.

Mellencamp is one of the most highly respected singer-songwriters of his generation, with a career in music spanning five decades. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, Woody Guthrie Award, Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. He is also one of the most successful live concert performers in the world. The social activism reflected in his songs helped catalyze Farm Aid, the annual festival and impactful organization created by Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young in 1985 to address the struggle of American family farmers.

About Rizzoli New York

Rizzoli New York has been publishing exquisite illustrated books since 1974, and is a leader in the fashion, interior design, culinary, art, architecture and photography fields. The Universe imprint—rebranded as Rizzoli Universe—was founded in 1990, marking Rizzoli's venture into the pop-culture worlds of humor, beauty, sports, performing arts and LGBTQ+, as well as a phenomenally successful calendar program. Rizzoli produces its museum and exhibitions publishing under its imprint RizzoliElecta, in collaboration with leading Italian book publisher and sister company Mondadori Electa. In addition to its publishing house, the company maintains the Rizzoli Bookstore—widely considered one of the foremost independent booksellers in America—which specializes in literature, photography, architecture, interior design, culinary and the fine and applied arts.

Book Details

John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry

By John Mellencamp

Foreword by Stephen King

Hardcover / 8.5' x 11' / 272 pages

On sale: September 29, 2026

https://www.rizzoliusa.com/

Photo Credit: Mryna Suarez



Photo Credit: Mryna Suarez

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