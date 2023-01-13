Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JOESEF Releases Debut Album 'Permanent Damage'

Jan. 13, 2023  

Soul-pop star Joesef releases his highly anticipated debut album Permanent Damage, out now on AWAL. Representing the multilayers of the Scottish singer's character and heart, over the past two years we have all witnessed an artist who has grown from bedroom pop to master and co-producer of new soul born from new heartbreak.

Writing songs that are nakedly, wrenchingly honest, but with a sense of humor that "underlines the harsh punchline", Permanent Damage is a transportive, moving and soulful body of work (i-D), which digs deeper into heartbreak with each listen, and the permanent damage left by lost love.

In a recent Making Of the blistering "East End Coast" video, Joesef discusses his hometown of Glasgow, which acts as the point that he always returns to in Permanent Damage, as the Scottish artist grapples with leaving home, "I'll always Miss Glasgow."

Joesef recently spent December supporting fellow Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini to 14,000 people a night (with a viral reaction video from his mom) and supporting Rina Sawayama on her colossal "Hold The Girl" pop tour.

Joesef recently released the stunning "Just Come Home With Me Tonight". Recording the vocals in his bedroom in Glasgow before he started work on his debut with Barney Lister (Obongjayar, Joy Crookes, Celeste), the co-producers realized that the demo vocals contained the magic and true feeling of a heartbroken boy.

Joesef decided to keep the younger "Joe" alive on the final track, which he now looks back on and wishes he "could tell that version of myself I'll be alright soon." Writing songs that are nakedly, wrenchingly honest, but with a sense of humor that "underlines the harsh punchline", Joesef recently discussed how he found inspiration in his city and navigated queerness in a recent Rolling Stone UK interview with fellow Glaswegian, the Booker Prize-winning author Douglas Stuart.

A fan of Joesef's music, Douglas spoke to him about the parallels in their story and stated that "East End Coast" would be the theme song to his critically acclaimed new book "Young Mungo". This zoomed out, new perspective in finding home away from one's home, having both moved away from Glasgow, ripples through Permanent Damage.

Already dropping three blistering singles from Permanent Damage, including the Fleetwood Mac-inspired "Joe", which questions the universal feeling of never perceiving yourself to be good enough, and dancefloor favorite "It's Been A Little Heavy Lately", both songs introduce the tone for an album that captures the anxiety and heartache of confrontation with a new-self, from a queer kid who grew up in a city of bulls-free, grasp-the-thistle honesty at all the times spirit.

The magnetic power of "Joe" live has already set audiences alight in the summer, seeing fans with "their arms in the air holding each other singing the chorus" at his stunning intimate live shows at London's iconic 100 Club and King Tuts in Glasgow to celebrate Permanent Damage.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Nathan Dunphy



