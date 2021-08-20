JMSEY Releases Colorful Visual For New Single 'Style'

Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody's vibe? For their swag, and the way they carry themselves both mentally and physically? Alt-pop artist JMSEY's new hit embraces that very feeling and brings it to life lyrically and visually in his highly anticipated music video "Style". Unlike the laid back mood from his previous single "Sunny Days", "Style" introduces a high energy, danceable attitude right in time for the mid-summer months. The colorful visual is a seamless pairing to the light hearted guitar strums and JMSEY's honest and endearing vocal delivery. In the video, you see him stumble through a set of beautiful women, runways and a mirror where he reflects on the butterfly feelings that keep him up at night - a relatable energy that draws viewers in from the very beginning.

"Style to me is flair and energy. It's the secret sauce that can't just be what you're wearing." - JMSEY

Never missing the mark; "Style" comes quickly off the heels of a major MTV placement for "Sunny Days", which ran the video in rotation on one of MTV's largest university cable networks. The single also received high praises from We Found New Music, Medium Magazine & Substream. A perfect follow-up, "Style" also serves as a foreshadowing of what's to come, as JMSEY explores the world of beauty standards as it pertains to social media. In the new video, he celebrates every aspect and complexity of beauty - the mental, the physical, and the emotional. Lust can be a reaction to all three or...we can simply appreciate just one. Either way, it's a reason to dance and "Style" does an amazing job of getting listeners out of their seats and onto the dance floor.

Originally hailing from Southeast London, JMSEY grew up in Sacramento and now lives and thrives in Los Angeles. One sixth of the beloved Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers (as seen on NPR's Tiny Desk, in Billboard & Rolling Stone), JMSEY's quirky talents shine bright even in his solo moments and "Style" does not disappoint. Gearing up for yet another tour this August, JMSEY continues to sell out venues up and down the west coast to perform in front of loyal fans who keep coming back for more.

Watch "Style" on YouTube below!