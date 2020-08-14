J.L Williams Releases New Single 'Lesson Learned'

J.L. Williams returns with his new single 'Lesson Learned'.

Tap Soul Productions has announced the eminent comeback of Mr. J.L. Williams in his new single 'Lesson Learned'.

The day of reckoning has come for Mr. J.L Williams and he has gloriously met the challenge with harmonies befitting the gods and melodies manifested in the heavens.

After a tumultuous year in 2016 with the Broadway show Shuffle Along Mr. Williams then took some time off to craft his skills and was soon hired for the seminal classic and world renowned tap show River Dance.

His tenure was brief but his impact was dynamic and full of spirit. Soon after leaving the show J.L. left the show and began working on his show produced by his company Tap Soul Productions "Show me the tap Show me the soul." A Tap Extravaganza which has been mentioned by the New York Times and has been performed coast to coast.

Today Mr. J.L. is working on the off-Broadway new musical "Harriet" about the life and two great loves of Harriet Tubman. His company is developing the New Tap Classic Show about the Stone Wall Riots and expects a 2021 opening with Tap Out from the writers of Harriet and the J.L show.

This single packs the punch of great times gone by and the valuable takeaways that are sure to stir your emotions.

Visit tapsoulpro.com to buy the new single.

