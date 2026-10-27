JACK GRISHAM AND THE LIFE UNDONE Share 'Angel Funeral' Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jack Grisham and the Life Undone have shared a video for their latest single, 'Angel Funeral,' in advance of their upcoming self-titled debut album's arrival this Friday via Coda Music/Lost In Berlin Records. 'Angel Funeral' is a song about losing a loved one to addiction and accidental overdose. The video serves as a memorial to the many who have died too soon.

Jack Grisham, frontman of T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty), had stepped away from music and was writing novels and making films when a chance meeting with German musician Lars Triesch at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas offered an opportunity to make an album together. A lifelong aficionado of California punk and modernism, Triesch was well aware of Grisham's talents. 'Jack is an extraordinary songwriter with such a natural feel for structure and harmony,' Triesch told IDIOTEQ. 'Of all the great characters who came out of the early California punk scene, I couldn't imagine anyone else for this record.'

The result is Jack Grisham and the Life Undone, a record described as marrying hard pop and alt rock to the eclectic spirit of early Southern California punk rock.

The album will be released exclusively via streaming service Coda Music before becoming widely available on all digital platforms on October 30 via Lost In Berlin Records. Grisham will hold a Coda LIVE! album listening event on October 9, where he will listen to the album together with fans and deliver a track by track commentary, accompanied by storytelling and a Q&A. The album features the previously released singles 'Anthem,' 'Pain Goes Around,' 'Pieces of the Sun' and 'Church Bells.'

Jack Grisham was central to the genre-fluid sound of the original T.S.O.L., a pillar of early 1980s SoCal punk. He also spent much of the '90s touring with Epitaph Records punk/alt-rock supergroup The Joykiller. He returned to T.S.O.L. in 1999 until their farewell shows at the turn of 2026.

While navigating remote songwriting 6,000 miles and nine hours apart, Grisham and Triesch resolved to write songs that resonated even with just a vocal and guitar. They then convened for ten days of intensive tracking at Triesch's place in Kleinmachnow, outside Berlin. Grisham had sent Triesch a playlist of ballpark references that included the Banshees, Beatles, Damned, and Who, but that went out the window once tracking began. 'I'm a fan of chaos,' Grisham explained. 'The first couple of songs that we did were harder…but then we s-canned everything. Now we're going here because this is chaos, and this appeared, and it wasn't planned.'

Triesch played drums, guitar, and sang backups for Grisham's vocals. They were joined by producer/multi-instrumentalist Kurt Ebelhäuser (Blackmail, Scumbucket), Triesch's former collaborator in the '90s Koblenz punk scene; engineer/co-producer Michel Wern (Donots, Broilers); and Grisham's onetime T.S.O.L. bandmate Trevor Lucca (D.I., Dick Dale) on guitar.

Living together throughout the recording process helped bring a cohesion to Jack Grisham and the Life Undone's thirteen tracks, despite these spanning guitar-fueled alt-rock, harmony-heavy Britpop, Americana-adjacent acoustic songs, and low-cal SoCal balladry. Upon his return stateside, Grisham revisited some of his vocals with producer and longtime friend Paul Roessler (The Screamers, 45 Grave) in Los Angeles, who also added keys and backing vocals.

Grisham's lyrics explore sobriety, isolation and, for the first time in his 46-year career, aging. 'I've been sober for more than half of my life and on a pathway of spiritual progression,' he said. 'I've basically used the second half of my life to make amends for what I did in the first half.'

The Life Undone moniker refers to both the therapeutic practice of dissecting and examining someone's psychological state, and to a feeling of incompleteness, of a life still being revealed.

'I don't write for anyone but me,' said Grisham. 'I'll never do this because someone else will like it. I've learned that lesson hard and it almost put me in the grave.'

Tracklist

01. Pain Goes Around

02. Pieces of the Sun

03. John Says

04. These Things

05. Church Bells

06. Dull Boy

07. Loser

08. Angel Funeral

09. Lazing in the Bed All Day

10. Black Ties

11. Anthem

12. Phone Call

13. Darker Side of Nowhere

Jack Grisham and the Life Undone's cover art is an original oil painting by Craig Barker, presented across three stages of completion on each of the album's first three singles.

About Coda Music

Coda Music is a fully licensed, on-demand streaming service with the full major-label catalog and the artists listeners expect from a leading music platform. The platform allows listeners to discover and share music with people whose taste they trust, explore communities shaped by sound and vibe rather than rigid genre labels, join live artist-hosted experiences, and direct $1 of their monthly subscription to the artist they choose to support.

Photo Credit: Swen Siewert



Photo Credit: Swen Siewert

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 13 Hrs 28 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone