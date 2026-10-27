Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
JACK GRISHAM AND THE LIFE UNDONE Share 'Angel Funeral' Video
The T.S.O.L. frontman's debut album marks his return to music after years spent writing novels and making films.
Jack Grisham and the Life Undone have shared a video for their latest single, 'Angel Funeral,' in advance of their upcoming self-titled debut album's arrival this Friday via Coda Music/Lost In Berlin Records. 'Angel Funeral' is a song about losing a loved one to addiction and accidental overdose. The video serves as a memorial to the many who have died too soon.
Jack Grisham, frontman of T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty), had stepped away from music and was writing novels and making films when a chance meeting with German musician Lars Triesch at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas offered an opportunity to make an album together. A lifelong aficionado of California punk and modernism, Triesch was well aware of Grisham's talents. 'Jack is an extraordinary songwriter with such a natural feel for structure and harmony,' Triesch told IDIOTEQ. 'Of all the great characters who came out of the early California punk scene, I couldn't imagine anyone else for this record.'
The result is Jack Grisham and the Life Undone, a record described as marrying hard pop and alt rock to the eclectic spirit of early Southern California punk rock.
The album will be released exclusively via streaming service Coda Music before becoming widely available on all digital platforms on October 30 via Lost In Berlin Records. Grisham will hold a Coda LIVE! album listening event on October 9, where he will listen to the album together with fans and deliver a track by track commentary, accompanied by storytelling and a Q&A. The album features the previously released singles 'Anthem,' 'Pain Goes Around,' 'Pieces of the Sun' and 'Church Bells.'
Jack Grisham was central to the genre-fluid sound of the original T.S.O.L., a pillar of early 1980s SoCal punk. He also spent much of the '90s touring with Epitaph Records punk/alt-rock supergroup The Joykiller. He returned to T.S.O.L. in 1999 until their farewell shows at the turn of 2026.
While navigating remote songwriting 6,000 miles and nine hours apart, Grisham and Triesch resolved to write songs that resonated even with just a vocal and guitar. They then convened for ten days of intensive tracking at Triesch's place in Kleinmachnow, outside Berlin. Grisham had sent Triesch a playlist of ballpark references that included the Banshees, Beatles, Damned, and Who, but that went out the window once tracking began. 'I'm a fan of chaos,' Grisham explained. 'The first couple of songs that we did were harder…but then we s-canned everything. Now we're going here because this is chaos, and this appeared, and it wasn't planned.'
Triesch played drums, guitar, and sang backups for Grisham's vocals. They were joined by producer/multi-instrumentalist Kurt Ebelhäuser (Blackmail, Scumbucket), Triesch's former collaborator in the '90s Koblenz punk scene; engineer/co-producer Michel Wern (Donots, Broilers); and Grisham's onetime T.S.O.L. bandmate Trevor Lucca (D.I., Dick Dale) on guitar.
Living together throughout the recording process helped bring a cohesion to Jack Grisham and the Life Undone's thirteen tracks, despite these spanning guitar-fueled alt-rock, harmony-heavy Britpop, Americana-adjacent acoustic songs, and low-cal SoCal balladry. Upon his return stateside, Grisham revisited some of his vocals with producer and longtime friend Paul Roessler (The Screamers, 45 Grave) in Los Angeles, who also added keys and backing vocals.
Grisham's lyrics explore sobriety, isolation and, for the first time in his 46-year career, aging. 'I've been sober for more than half of my life and on a pathway of spiritual progression,' he said. 'I've basically used the second half of my life to make amends for what I did in the first half.'
The Life Undone moniker refers to both the therapeutic practice of dissecting and examining someone's psychological state, and to a feeling of incompleteness, of a life still being revealed.
'I don't write for anyone but me,' said Grisham. 'I'll never do this because someone else will like it. I've learned that lesson hard and it almost put me in the grave.'
Tracklist
01. Pain Goes Around
03. John Says
04. These Things
05. Church Bells
06. Dull Boy
07. Loser
08. Angel Funeral
09. Lazing in the Bed All Day
10. Black Ties
11. Anthem
12. Phone Call
13. Darker Side of Nowhere
Jack Grisham and the Life Undone's cover art is an original oil painting by Craig Barker, presented across three stages of completion on each of the album's first three singles.
About Coda Music
Coda Music is a fully licensed, on-demand streaming service with the full major-label catalog and the artists listeners expect from a leading music platform. The platform allows listeners to discover and share music with people whose taste they trust, explore communities shaped by sound and vibe rather than rigid genre labels, join live artist-hosted experiences, and direct $1 of their monthly subscription to the artist they choose to support.
Photo Credit: Swen Siewert
Photo Credit: Swen Siewert
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