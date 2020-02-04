J-Felix Releases 'CHECK' Single Feat. El Train

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Newman, otherwise known as J-Felix, returns with his future blend of boogie, p-funk, disco and soul on his sophomore album Whole Again Hooligan, out March 6 on Tru Thoughts, and releases the heavily-sampled single "Check" featuring El Train - listen below!



"The tune came together really naturally, El Train came to my studio in Brighton, had some lunch, jammed for a few hours, swapping instruments", J-Felix explains. "The track started off with a simple drum loop, I then played the bassline on one of Joe's many analog synths. It was all pretty organic from there, just building up the track and adding elements until we thought it was done", El Train adds.



"Check" follows lead-single and tough-love anthem "Mind Up," which features signature soul legend Andrew Ashong. The track is the creative result of a self-re-sampling technique used by J-Felix and Brighton producer El Train, hoping to create a more unique electronic sound.



Pre-save Whole Again Hooligans via favorite DSP



Whole Again Hooligan features plenty of guest talent including producer El Train, singer Jerry Clavier aka Sol Goodman, soul veteran DJ Emerson, and classically trained musician Afua. Influenced by the musicianship of Roy Hargrove's The RH Factor, James Brown and George Clinton, J-Felix elaborates on the concept of the record: "My mum used to call me a hooligan when I was growing up which was probably quite accurate, but there's something about finishing a creative project as a musician that makes you feel whole again".



Joe is constantly soaking up a mind-boggling array of influences - through touring internationally as Alice Russell and Swindle's guitarist, djing at popular UK venues (holding residencies at Patterns, Brighton and Queen of Hoxton, London), hosting a radio show on 1BTN, and supporting the likes of Roy Ayers and George Clinton.



J-Felix will embark on The Whole Again Hooligan Tour starting with two dates in Brighton at Pattern on February 8 and at the Brighton Dome on February 22 supporting the Hot 8 Brass Band (all dates below).



Tour Dates:

February 8 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

February 22 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome (w/ Hot 8 Brass Band)

March 6 - Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

March 8 - London, UK @ Horse & Groom

March 13 - London, UK @ Horse & Groom

March 14 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

May 13 - Holborn, UK @ Pizza Express

May 29 - Margate, UK @ Funk & Soul Weekender





