J Balvin Joins NEIKED, Mae Muller, & Polo G for 'Better Days' Remix

Colombian superstar J Balvin has joined NEIKED, Mae Muller, and Polo G for an irresistible update of "Better Days" - the smash single that shot to #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, with nearly 300 million streams worldwide.

Hailed as one of the "best songs of 2021" by the Los Angeles Times, "Better Days" is the brainchild of artist duo NEIKED and centers on an intoxicating vocal performance from Mae, the fast-rising British singer/songwriter recently named a Billboard Chartbreaker.

On the dynamic new version of "Better Days," J Balvin drops in after the first chorus and delivers a swaggering verse in Spanish. Flaunting his super-smooth flow and undeniable charisma, Reggaeton's Global Ambassador adds a powerful new energy to the dance-ready track. With its carefree collision of bouncy beats and shimmering grooves, "Better Days" features production from NEIKED (the Swedish artist duo whose hit single "Sexual" has surpassed 600 million streams globally and cracked the Top 10 in 11 countries).

"J Balvin is a true renaissance artist, and our records are always about finding that fresh nuance" says NEIKED. "His style melts perfectly together with the uniqueness of Mae and Polo and we were thrilled to have him join the song. This is just one of the many pieces fans can expect from the coming NEIKED puzzle...".

Says Mae Muller, "I'm a huge J Balvin fan and he killed this! I went to Primavera Sound in 2019 and saw him live so it's just a stunning full circle moment for me to have him be a part of 'Better Days.'"

Released in September, the original version of "Better Days" debuted at #57 on the Billboard Hot 100, amassed over 65 million streams in just five days, earned Top 10 charting across Spotify and Apple Music, emerged as a Top 5 trending sound on both TikTok and Snap, and recently held steady as the #1 most added song on Pop radio for two consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, its fantastically retro video has garnered over 12 million views to date.

"Better Days" is the first of NEIKED's highly anticipated releases that follow the duo's long seen success. Already well recognized hit-makers who have collaborated with Nile Rodgers, EARTHGANG, Muni Long, 24kGoldn, X Ambassadors - and writers Freddy Wexler (Justin Bieber, Kanye West), Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, Madonna), Justin Tranter (Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels) and Albin Nedler (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato) 2022 will see the multi-instrumentalists perform on their biggest stages to date.

The "Better Days" update arrives as Mae gears up for her highly anticipated debut U.S. shows, a three-date run with stops in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles this March (see below for the full list of dates and venues, and purchase tickets at https://www.maemuller.com/live/). Featuring special guests, Mae's first-ever U.S. performances will be followed by a rescheduled U.K. tour in April. Known for her intimate yet high-energy live set, Mae has previously sold out a U.K. headlining tour and performed for massive crowds at festivals like Reading & Leeds, Latitude, and Sundown Festival.

Listen to the new remix here:

Tour Dates

March 16 - New York City - Mercury Lounge

March 17 - Chicago - Schubas Tavern

March 23 - Los Angeles - Moroccan Lounge