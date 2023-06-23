Izzy Mahoubi Covers 'Big Yellow Taxi' With Sydney Sprague

Izzy Mahoubi Covers 'Big Yellow Taxi' With Sydney Sprague

Indie singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi has released her cover of Joni Mitchell’s original track “Big Yellow Taxi” featuring Sydney Sprague, out now via Rude Records.

The cover is part of the upcoming Rude Records project, Changing Tides, through the label’s charitable arm Rude Cares. Rude Records' charity branch is dedicated to fighting poverty, inequality and discrimination. 

Rude Records artists taking part in this project have recorded cover songs on environmental topics to raise their voices for a more sustainable environment. With each song, profits will be donated to the cause of “raising awareness and making the world a better place” through music. 100% of collected funds with the distribution of the cover songs will benefit Sea Shepherd.

Speaking on the upcoming Changing Tides project, Rude Records’ General Manager and A&R Federico Croci shares, "Changing Tides has the purpose of raising awareness on our planet’s safeguarding and as a Company and a B-Corp we're particularly attentive and concerned about such important topics. With the launch of Changing Tides, Rude Cares will focus on increasing awareness and help protecting our environment through the voices of our artists.”  

Sea Shepherd fights to defend, conserve and protect the ocean with direct action to defend marine wildlife and protect their habitat in the world's oceans. Sea Shepherd's conservation actions aim to safeguard the biodiversity of our delicately balanced marine ecosystems: https://www.seashepherdglobal.org/.  

Rude Cares aims to connect artists and fans with no-profits entities, associations and benefit projects dealing with civil rights, environment, mental health and other causes worthy of support. Its aspiration is to incorporate this social mission with what Rude does best: creating and distributing good music! Rude has committed to minimizing its impact on the environment and maximizing its positive social impact, increasing the number of its collaborations with responsible and certified suppliers. For more information, please visit: https://www.ruderecords.com/rude-cares/

“I love the project Rude is partnering with and I’m so glad they extended the invitation to spread awareness to their roster,” Izzy Mahoubi shares. “Looking through the list of environmentally inspired songs to choose from, I saw ‘Big Yellow Taxi” and I was like "yep, that’s what I’m doing”.

I love the story behind why Joni wrote the song as well as the concept of not realizing the beautiful creation that surrounds us. Paradise has in fact, been paved over. Noting the original song’s bouncy melody, along the well known cover by The Counting Crows, I started reimagining the song taking a more airy, folk pop, direction. I heard it reflecting the dreamy synth likes of Folklore/Evermore and Bon Iver.”

“I asked Sydney if she would be interested in singing on the track, and when she agreed, I was over the moon, like I was literally hopping over the moon. Her voice is so stunning. I love the juxtaposition between our voices, and together I think it makes such a sweet melody. We recorded the song in Phoenix in Sydney’s home studio and it was such an effortless project.

Chuck Morris produced the track and he captured my messy ideas and made it sound so darn good. The minimal instrumentation and production included mandolin, acoustic guitar, and some sweet synths that felt like the perfect blend of vibes. I’m so proud of this cover and so grateful for Sydney sharing her voice on this song!!!”

Izzy recently announced her debut EP How To Run, which is set to be released on July 21, 2023 via Rude Records. The EP will feature previous singles “Hang Around,” “Torn In Two,” as well as newly released single “Cool Guy.” Fans can pre-save How To Run now here.

Rude Records became the first independent record label to obtain the B-Corp international certification in 2022. Rude Records is an independent record label with global distribution. Founded in 2000, it currently counts a total catalogue of over 200 releases, and has been developing its own growing roster of international artists during the past decades. 



