Iyla Offers First Taste of New Music in 2025 with New Single 'Overboard'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising R&B/Soul singer iyla has returned with her first offering of new music in 2025, in the form of the refreshingly hypnotic "Overboard."

"Got you floating up defying gravity. No need to talk about it, no we don't waste time. Fingers tips they dancing on my waist line," she coos over pulsating beats, before taking it to the chorus, "I'm gon' have you begging me for more. Tell me are you sure? Begging me for more. Ready to go overboard. Imma have you begging me for more." Describing the new track, iyla reveals, "'Overboard' is a soulful vocal rollercoaster that exudes sexiness and confidence that splashes you in the face."

"Overboard" follows the release of last year's "Strut," (LISTEN) an in your face, no holds barred banger, hailed by Rated R&B as "a much-needed bounce-back anthem," with VIBE proclaiming, "in the world of blue-eyed soul, iyla is back," calling the song "a bold contrast from her ballad, 'Blue Eyes,' iyla's beautiful and emotional ballad, released one year after the passing of her beloved mother and best friend, following a hard-fought eighteen month battle with cancer. The official music video for "Blue Eyes," directed by iylaincorporates nostalgic snippets from childhood videos and sees iyla paying tribute to her mother, tossing roses into the ocean, in a beautiful, heart-wrenching homage. Watch the official music video for "Blue Eyes" HERE.

Since the release of iyla's debut EP, 'War + Raindrops,' (including fan favorites 'Juice' and 'Flowers') its subsequent follow-up, 2020's 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' (featuring standouts 'Strings,' 'Tattoo Tears' and the Method Man-assisted 'CASH RULES') and most recently, 2023's Appetite For Disaster' (including 'Impala (Feat. Symba), and 'Lost Me (Feat. Benny The Butcher)') the young Los Angeles-born artist -- whose influences include Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah, SZA, Kehlani and H.E.R - has amassed more than 200 million streams across all platforms.

She has achieved Top 40 success at rhythmic radio, been appointed by YouTube Music as one of their Foundry Artists (following in the footsteps of ROSALÍA and Dua Lipa), reached No. 11 on iTunes' R&B charts, No. 16 on Apple Music's R&B charts, and was named by Complex as one of their top 20 R&B artists to watch in 2023. In addition, iyla has opened for Demi Lovato and headlined her first ever North American tour with sell out shows in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Toronto, to name a few. With 3 EPs under her belt, iyla has received critical acclaim from the likes of FADER, V Magazine, NYLON, MTV, and Vogue.

Comments