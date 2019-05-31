Ivy Hollivana Releases Her Debut Single REBUILD, Announces EP

Orlando-based and rapidly growing an eclectic fanbase across the noise, footwork, and nightcore communities, Ivy Hollivana is a pop star in-waiting. Today, she announces her first EP, Dear Deathwaters, and shares its first single, "Rebuild."



Due for release in August, Dear Deathwaters is a stunning collection of dreamy, healing anthems for the future. Written during a transitional period of drastic relocations and challenging personal losses, the EPs fast-paced, chaotic tracks, reflect the sudden transformations that Ivy underwent throughout its creation.



STREAM "REBUILD" HERE



From the blistering breakbeats that drive "Breaking Point" to the dense waves of synthesizer swirling through first single and relationship swan-song "Rebuild," her dazzling, celestial pop sound is a modern fairytale brought to life. Ivy explains the whirl of emotions that drove the creation of her transcendent first single:



"Rebuild" was about finally leaving a horrible relationship but dealing with the complicated feelings that came after. My anger was almost consuming me because of how I was treated, so I tried to compartmentalize those feelings in different sections of the song. The "will I grow to hate you or will I grow up" is me trying to tell myself to keep my sanity while it all happens and to not become my hatred. "I never deserved all of those words that devalued me" Is coming back and being like ok but you were pretty horrible to me. "f you, I am free" is pretty self explanatory.

Dear Deathwaters releases this August.





