Italy's Santa Chiara Signs with Kill Rock Stars & Releases First Song

Santa Chiara has signed to the legendary indie label, Kill Rock Stars. Santa Chiara is the solo project of Italian musician, Chiara D’Anzieri, who officially moved to the United States in January 2020.

Born in Turin, Italy she began her career as a classical cellist at the age of 10. After years spent touring with various orchestras throughout Europe she decided to explore other instruments, songwriting and producing and began working in recording studios near her hometown in Italy.

“Never could I imagine I’d find myself being part of Kill Rock Stars,” Chiara gushes. “It is such a big deal for me. I am beyond happy and blessed to be on the same label as one of my favorite artists, Elliott Smith, someone whose music has stayed with me during so many moments of my life.”

In celebration of the signing, KRS has just released Santa Chiara’s first single on the label, “Peach Tree.” Chiara explains: “Peach Tree is a song I wrote in two different moments: the music part was written and recorded in Nashville and the lyrics in Philadelphia after we moved. It is a song about relief and hope, we had a peach tree in our backyard in Nashville and we thought it was dead as soon as we moved into the house. Turned out, good care, some love and air is all we needed to save it. It is also a metaphor for leaving a simpler life and, last but not least, a bit of saudade about missing Nashville and our life there.”

Santa Chiara plays most of the instruments on “Peach Tree” herself, with guests Ron Gallo, Dominic Billett (Courtney Marie Andrews, Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster).

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Zoe Salvucci

