Italy's Santa Chiara Signs with Kill Rock Stars & Releases First Song

 In celebration of the signing, KRS has just released Santa Chiara’s first single on the label, “Peach Tree.”

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Santa Chiara has signed to the legendary indie label, Kill Rock Stars. Santa Chiara is the solo project of Italian musician, Chiara D’Anzieri, who officially moved to the United States in January 2020.  

Born in Turin, Italy she began her career as a classical cellist at the age of 10.  After years spent touring with various orchestras throughout Europe she decided to explore other instruments, songwriting and producing and began working in recording studios near her hometown in Italy.

 “Never could I imagine I’d find myself being part of Kill Rock Stars,” Chiara gushes. “It is such a big deal for me. I am beyond happy and blessed to be on the same label as one of my favorite artists, Elliott Smith, someone whose music has stayed with me during so many moments of my life.”

 In celebration of the signing, KRS has just released Santa Chiara’s first single on the label, “Peach Tree.” Chiara explains: “Peach Tree is a song I wrote in two different moments: the music part was written and recorded in Nashville and the lyrics in Philadelphia after we moved. It is a song about relief and hope, we had a peach tree in our backyard in Nashville and we thought it was dead as soon as we moved into the house. Turned out, good care, some love and air is all we needed to save it. It is also a metaphor for leaving a simpler life and, last but not least, a bit of saudade about missing Nashville and our life there.” 

 Santa Chiara plays most of the instruments on “Peach Tree” herself, with guests Ron Gallo, Dominic Billett (Courtney Marie Andrews, Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster).

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Zoe Salvucci
 



RELATED STORIES - Music

Ashnikko Reflects on Roe v. Wade with Possession of a Weapon Photo
Ashnikko Reflects on Roe v. Wade with 'Possession of a Weapon'

“Possession of a Weapon” is the fourth offering from Ashnikko’s debut album WEEDKILLER. She most recently unveiled the video for its title track “WEEDKILLER' – following previous singles “Worms” and “You Make Me Sick!” – delving deeper into her self-written post-apocalyptic world that she’s designed to symbolize Earth’s environmental catastrophe.

Kurt Baker Releases Lively New Single Anchors Up Photo
Kurt Baker Releases Lively New Single 'Anchors Up'

Kurt Baker is giving fans a taste of his upcoming album 'Rock 'N' Roll Club' (out this Fall on Wicked Cool Records), with the release of the LP's first single 'Anchors Up.'

Bailey Zimmerman Has Biggest Country Streaming Debut of All Time Photo
Bailey Zimmerman Has Biggest Country Streaming Debut of All Time

A young artist with the rasp of a seasoned rocker and the heart of a sensitive songwriter, Bailey Zimmerman has arrived at the cusp of superstardom with the release of Religiously. The Album. marking not only the biggest streaming debut album of the year across all genres, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time.

Miya Folicks New Album Roach Will Be Out Friday Photo
Miya Folick's New Album 'Roach' Will Be Out Friday

Folick will also play a special sold-out headline show to celebrate the album release at Moroccan Lounge tomorrow, May 25 and festival slots at Life Is Beautiful and Austin City Limits this fall. Additionally, she will join The Head and the Heart/Father John Misty on a North American tour later this year. Plus, check out tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE MEXICO Season OneMeet the Queens of DRAG RACE MEXICO Season One
What To Stream On Max This Memorial Day WeekendWhat To Stream On Max This Memorial Day Weekend
CMA Fest Documentary to Premiere on HuluCMA Fest Documentary to Premiere on Hulu
Bailey Zimmerman Has Biggest Country Streaming Debut of All TimeBailey Zimmerman Has Biggest Country Streaming Debut of All Time

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO