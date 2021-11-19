Isaiah Rashad Adds Bonus Track to 'The House Is Burning' Album

Top Dawg Entertainment's Tennessee star Isaiah Rashad returns with bonus tracks on his critically acclaimed, Billboard-charting The House Is Burning.

Dubbed The House Is Burning [homies begged], the set adds four tracks that showcase Rashad's singular ability to make songs that feel relaxed and raging, introspective and ecstatic. Two of the new songs include brilliant features from rising Atlanta natives Young Nudy ("Deep Blue") and Deante' Hitchcock ("Geordan Favors"), and Rashad links with Memphis legends Project Pat and Juicy J for a remix of fan-favorite "RIP Young."

Rashad had fans in mind while putting together The House Is Burning [homies begged]. When he revealed the release on Instagram earlier this week, he wrote: "After a sold-out tour and meet n greets full of yall saying drop this & drop that... how bout a few loosies for the ppl that support me the most. Quite literally, these are the songs his "homies begged" him to put out.

These bonus records follow the July release of Rashad's The House Is Burning, a modern rap masterpiece. Since then, in addition to his country-spanning tour, he's also released cinematic videos for a pair of tracks, including "The House Is Burning" and the star-studded clips for "Chad," featuring YGTUT, which includes cameos from Jay Rock, Dominic Fike, Amine, Kal Banx, Denzel Curry, REASON, King Mez, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Free P, Tia Corine, Hugh Augustine, and Lance Skiiiwalker.

The House Is Burning [homies begged] marks an important stage in an already incredible album campaign. Rashad's tour de force received widespread recognition from fans and critics alike. Pitchfork wrote that "the writing is airtight in its economy, acrobatic in its most technical moments." Vulture agreed, noting that Rashad is "TDE's secret weapon." The FADER was also effusive in its review, stating, "Rashad has taken a dramatic leap. His flow sounds greased and nimble, as elusive as his personality."

Last Friday, Rashad's sold-out Sunny's Awesome Vacation Tour culminated with an incredible performance at Day in Vegas. Now, with the bonus tracks and murmurs of a potential Grammy nomination on the horizon, he's become one of TDE's premiere artists, an unstoppable force in the rap world and beyond.

Listen to the new bonus tracks here: