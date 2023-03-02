Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Isaiah J. Thompson's 'The Power of the Spirit' Announce Album Release Show

The release shows will be at Dizzy’s Club on March 16 and March 17.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Rising star jazz pianist Isaiah J. Thompson has been making waves in the jazz scene with his unique sound and virtuosic playing. With a deep respect for the jazz tradition and a forward-thinking approach to improvisation, Thompson has established himself as one of the most exciting young musicians of his generation.

He has been hailed as "a young musician and composer with a mature touch and rare combination of talent, creativity, humility and honesty" by NPR. Isaiah will celebrate the release of his first live album, The Power of the Spirit, with album release shows at Dizzy's Club on March 16 and March 17. The album will be released digitally and physically via Blue Engine Records, Jazz at Lincoln Center's in-house record label, on March 17.

Performing tunes from the album live, Isaiah J. Thompson will be joined on the Dizzy's stage (3/16-3/17; 7:30pm ET & 9:30pm ET sets nightly) by Julian Lee (tenor saxophone), Russell Hall (bass), and Miguel Russell (drums). Dizzy's Club is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Broadway at 60th Street on the 5th Floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle, New York City. For tickets and more information, visit jazz.og/dizzys. A Jazz Live webcast will also be available (live only on Thursday, March 16th). For more information and to tune in to the webcast, visit JazzLive.com.

Thompson has performed with an array of jazz legends including Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, Steve Turre, John Pizzarelli, and Buster Williams. Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Managing and Artistic Director says, "I first encountered Isaiah when he was a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra nearly a decade ago. Since then, I've had the privilege to watch his artistry develop, both at the Juilliard School and on the stages of Jazz at Lincoln Center. Isaiah is a versatile, soulful musician with such a singular voice and strong intention in his playing that I know he is destined to do great things."

Captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, The Power of the Spirit finds Thompson's seasoned quartet delivering a locked-in performance of their repertoire. On full display are the pianist's stunning dexterity and soulful original material; combining crisp technicality with a gospel-inflected sound, Thompson nods to forebears like Bobby Timmons, Phineas Newborn Jr., and Cedar Walton while blazing a trail of his own.

Thompson has already dropped two singles from the album to critical acclaim. The first single "The IT Department" is a play on Thompson's initials, but also a tribute to his father. Thompson states, "I don't come from a particularly musical family, but they have always supported me. When someone would ask my parents if they had been involved in my musical education, my father would respond by saying, 'music is his department.'" The song landed Thompson on the cover of Tidal's "Rising Jazz" playlist. The second release from the upcoming album "Tales of the Elephant and the Butterfly" has all of the makings of a classic recording.

You've heard and seen his NPR Tiny Desk concert, his Jazz Night in America's Youngblood series episode, and his special guest appearance on the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra's Handful of Keys. With the release of The Power of the Spirit, Isaiah showcases his undeniable talent and passion for jazz, solidifying why he is poised to become one of the most important voices in the genre for years to come.



