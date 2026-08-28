Haute & Freddy Release New Single TOUCH TOUCH, Music Video

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Rising pop duo Haute & Freddy have returned with 'Touch Touch,' their first new music since the release of their acclaimed debut album, Big Disgrace, once again written and produced entirely by the pair. Known for their cinematic, high-concept visuals and flair for theatrical spectacle, they continue to expand their meticulously crafted universe with an official music video directed by Amalia Irons, also out today.

'I don't know if it's more about the empowerment of intimacy or the simplicity of letting community soothe the insanity of life right now, but regardless, it's shamelessly dramatic,' Haute & Freddy reveal of the track. 'We were writing in Joshua Tree, and Lance was laying down the bass line. I was dancing in the kitchen and just instantly thought, 'I think I have a chorus — let's lay it down.' We were both like, 'Yep!' The chorus is lusty and fun, while the verses embrace the sensitive side of us underneath all the escapism.'

Following the release of Big Disgrace — recently named one of Vogue's Best Albums of 2026 So Far — Haute & Freddy have spent the summer bringing their theatrical world to stages across the world on their sold-out tour and festival circuit. Last month, the duo gave 'Touch Touch' its live debut at Lollapalooza, earning a rousing reaction from the crowd. Cosmopolitan subsequently named Haute & Freddy among its '6 Best Lollapalooza 2026 Sets,' praising Michelle's 'pristine vocal chops and larger-than-life persona' alongside Lance's 'multifaceted musical talents on the drums and keys.' The appearance came amid a string of festival dates including Outside Lands, Hinterland and more. The duo also recently wrapped several dates as special guests on Melanie Martinez's HADES: THE SACRIFICE arena tour, adding another chapter to a whirlwind year on the road.

Now, Haute & Freddy are preparing to kick off the next leg of their sold out Big Disgrace World Tour, beginning September 9 in Vancouver before making stops across North America, Brazil, the U.K. and Europe through the end of the year. The upcoming run includes headline dates in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Detroit and more, as well as festival appearances at All Things Go, ZIG Festival in Brazil and Stonewall Festival. For a full list of tour dates, visit www.hauteandfreddy.com/tour.

Comprised of Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp, Haute & Freddy fuse theatrical flair, underground club culture, and synth-driven maximalism into a bold alt-pop universe built around fearless self-expression. Their critically acclaimed debut album, Big Disgrace, introduced that world in full — a decadent collision of vintage spectacle, dancefloor catharsis, and unapologetic individuality that has inspired a devoted fan community known as The Royal Court. As Vogue put it, 'Come for their club anthems like 'Dance the Pain Away' and 'Scantily Clad'; stay for their freaky-chic fashions and artful music videos.'

North American Dates

09/09 – Hollywood Theater – Vancouver, BC

09/10 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

09/12 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

09/14 – The Castro – San Francisco, CA

09/15 – The Fonda – Los Angeles, CA

09/19 – The Heights – Houston, TX

09/20 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

09/22 – The Blue Room at Third Man Records – Nashville, TN

09/23 – Revival – Asheville, NC

09/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

09/26 – All Things Go Festival – Columbia, MD (Festival Appearance)

09/27 – Brooklyn Bowl Philly – Philadelphia, PA

09/30 – The Magic Bag – Detroit, MI

10/02 – The Majestic Theater – Madison, WI

10/03 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

Brazil

10/09 – ZIG Festival – Rio de Janeiro, BR (Festival Appearance)

10/10 – ZIG Festival – Sao Paulo, BR (Festival Appearance)

UK & European Dates

11/04 – Huxleys – Berlin, DE

11/06 – Botanique The Rotonde – Brussels, BE

11/07 – Stonewall Festival – Den Haag, NL

11/08 – Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, NL

11/10 – Burgerhaus Stollwerck – Cologne, DE

11/12 – Alhambra – Paris, FR

11/15 – King Tut's – Glasgow, UK

11/17 – Band on the Wall – Manchester, UK

11/18 – Heaven – London, UK

11/19 – Heaven – London, UK

11/21 – Roisin Dubh – Galway, IE

11/22 – The Button Factory – Dublin, IE

Mexico

12/09 – Foro Indie Rocks – Mexico City, MX

Photo Credit: Joseph Wasilewski / @pentaxplayboi



Photo Credit: Joseph Wasilewski / @pentaxplayboi

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