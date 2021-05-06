Isa Marina Celebrates Self-Love And Hard Work In Her New Single “Paid Up”

New York-based vocalist Isa Marina has released her latest single, "PAID UP" today, a Latin-trap track.

Influenced strongly by Isa's love for Hip-hop and Reggaeton, "Paid Up" is an ode to self-love, confidence and freedom. On the track Isa showcases a new side to her vocal capabilities, marking her first performance with a heavily melodic and rap infused tone, as the cadence happily dances between Pop/R&B and Rap flows. The song was co-written by Isa and Chandra Rhyme. Alongside the strong bass and shakers, Isa comes in with her most rhythmic vocals yet. As a fan of hip-hop, she wanted to incorporate different flows and cadences in "Paid Up."

Isa Marina defines talent, passion, and creativity. NYC-born and Bronx raised, surrounded and infused with the rich cultural heritage of her Dominican and Afro-Cuban roots, as well as her native New York. Isa Marina has followed in her grandmother's footsteps, the famed Cuban vocalist and actress Isaura Mendoza. She is often compared to Selena Quintanilla, Aaliyah, and Mariah Carey, with the current stylings and influences of her Latin/Caribbean contemporaries: Rihanna, Karol G, and Natti Natasha. Isa's music is reflective of her multi-faceted personality, soulful roots, edgy exterior, and overpowering vocal ability.

In 2018 Isa Marina officially created and founded her record label, Norwood Entertainment, LLC and successfully managed and embarked on two tours: the Live in NYC Tour (2018), and her True Colors Tour (2019). She executive produced and managed the roll-out of the True Colors EP (2019). Her most recent live offering was for this year's Bronx Pride 2020 Concert for NYC Pride. Isa Marina was invited to compete on MTV's TRL, for the show's 'Rock the Mic' competition hosted by Keyshia Cole and won. She also collaborated with Tidal when she was invited as a guest on popular Latin online personality, La Bella Chanel's show: 'Ayudame Chanel'. In August of that same year, Isa Marina released her beloved summer hit-single, "Tidalwave" All of her music is available for streaming on all digital platforms. She is currently working on new music and content to share with her adoring supporters.