Irish Millie Releases New Album CAN YOU SEE ME?

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Irish Millie has released her new album, 'Can You See Me?,' along with the single 'Boy At My Funeral,' a cinematic track featuring Marshall Pula.

'Can You See Me?' is a coming-of-age album told through the eyes of a young woman who has always felt like an outsider. Growing up neurodivergent and intensely sensitive to the world around her, Millie found herself repeatedly pushed toward a version of normal that never quite fit. Rather than let that experience diminish her, she built an entire artistic world out of it, one she calls her inner cinema, where sound, colour, and story collide. Across the record's seven tracks, that world expands into love, grief, self-doubt, and eventually something close to peace, culminating in a title track that turns the album's central question outward toward everyone who has ever felt unseen.

'Boy At My Funeral' arrives at the album's most operatic turn, the moment the story's protagonist falls into a love so consuming it borders on mythic, only to question whether it was ever returned in equal measure. 'Falling out of the car on the interstate, my love for you has turned to hate,' Millie sings, before the song's emotional crux surfaces in its most vulnerable line, 'if I faded away, would you come too?' What began as a stripped-down folk demo built around acoustic guitar transformed, through the input of nearly every collaborator involved, into a full pop rock production, giving the song's heartbreak the scale it needed. Pula's harmonies, which arrived largely unplanned during the session, added a haunting counterpoint that turned the track into a genuine conversation between two voices rather than one.

Millie's musical foundation runs back to childhood, when she was first immersed in Celtic fiddle traditions in a musical household. That instrumental grounding continues to inform her sound today, even as her songwriting, direct, unguarded, and built from lived experience, has become the true centre of her artistic identity. A seven time Canadian Folk Music Award nominee, she has been recognized across three separate releases, her debut 'Thirteen,' her album 'GRACE,' which earned praise from Celtic icons Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, and her 2026 EP 'Between Then and Now,' which picked up nominations for both Young Performer of the Year and Single of the Year.

This year alone has brought a string of milestones. Millie was named a Robinson Emerging Artist Award winner at the Goderich Celtic Roots Festival, and she was selected as the 2026 Breakthrough Artist through North2North, a first of its kind competition connecting Canadian independent artists with Sweden's Lilla By Festivalen. That honour sent her to Rinkaby, Sweden in June to perform on the festival's main stage and in its Canada Barn, where festival co-founders Malin Östh and Jonas Tancred singled out her Celtic pop rock energy as representative of the best of Canadian independent music.

Millie's rise has been closely tracked by Canadian media, with coverage from CBC's Daybreak Alberta and Fresh Air with Ismaila Alfa, Global News, CityNews, Roots Music Canada, and Cashbox Canada. She has performed to audiences of more than ten thousand at Peterborough Musicfest and shared stages across Canada, the United States, and Europe, all while completing her degree in Music Industry and Technology at the University of Toronto Scarborough. Her commitment to community runs alongside her music career, reflected in initiatives like Fiddling for Fox, which earned her the Peterborough Civic Award for Community Betterment.

With 'Can You See Me?' now released, Irish Millie continues to prove that the qualities which once made her feel out of step with the world are the same qualities driving one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from the Canadian folk scene in recent memory.

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