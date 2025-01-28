Ireland's Mary Wallopers Unveil 2025 US Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This April Ireland’s The Mary Wallopers - celebrated for their electrifying live shows blending the spirit of “The Clancy Brothers meets Dead Kennedys” - will be making their 4th trip across the Atlantic Ocean for a tour of North America. The dates kick off on April 18 in Chicago with a 2-night run at Martrys and includes a return to Brooklyn’s Warsaw venue on April 25 before its conclusion in Vancouver, BC on May 14. Jamie Webster is the support on select dates. Jamie Webster is the support on select dates and all shows are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10am local time and will be available HERE.

The Mary Wallopers forthcoming tour kicks off almost exactly a year after the band's last North American run, during which they played to packed houses from coast to coast, racking up new fans with each stop. Their latest album Irish Rock ’n’ Roll brilliantly encapsulates the chaos, humor, and energy of The Mary Wallopers’ live performances while also highlighting the heartfelt emotion of the traditional ballads they play. These include timeless songs passed down through generations and, for the first time, their own originals—destined to be cherished by future generations. Highlights of Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll include “Wexford,” “The Holy Ground,” “The Blarney Stone'' and “The Idler.”

ABOUT THE MARY WALLOPERS

The Mary Wallopers are a contemporary Irish folk music group started by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy, and Sean McKenna. Their self-titled debut album was released in the fall of 2020 to rave reviews. It was nominated for Irish Album of the Year alongside Dermot Kennedy and Fontaine DC and, filled with warmth, intimacy, and chaos,perfectly captured the band’s sound and ethos. The album is the culmination of several years of the Wallopers touring all corners of Ireland, collecting traditional songs before dusting them down and reimagining them in their Dundalk rehearsal space. They released the follow up, Irish Rock ’n’ Roll, in October 2023, once again to critical acclaim. The band expanded to a seven-piece that now includes Charles Hendy, Andrew Hendy, Sean McKenna, Roisin Barrett on bass, Ken Mooney on drums and Finian O’ Connor on tin whistle. Watch the video for breakthrough single “Cod Liver And The Orange Juice” here.

The Mary Wallopers Tour Dates

4/18 - Martyrs - Chicago, IL

4/19 - Martyrs - Chicago, IL

4/21 - Shelter - Detroit, MI

4/22 - Danforth - Toronto, ON

4/24 - Big Nite Live - Boston, MA

4/25 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY *

4/28 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD *

4/30 - Commodore - Vancouver, BC *

*Jamie Webster support

Photo credit: Sorcha Frances Ryder

