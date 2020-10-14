Introducing Punk Rock/Bubblegum Band MARS ADDICT

Daniel Capanga and Drix Barsali on guitar and voice, Rolf Amaro on bass and Rodrigo Araújo on drums.

The Brazilian Punk Rock / Bubblegum band MARS ADDICT was formed in 2018 by Daniel Capanga and Drix Barsali on guitar and voice, Rolf Amaro on bass and Rodrigo Araújo on drums. The influences are big names of Punk Rock, like RAMONES, RANCID, GREEN DAY, INOCENTES, FLICTS and the melody of bands from the origin of Rock'n'Roll, like BEATLES and ROLLING STONES.

Lamecoaster has ten tracks that range from the dance rhythm of the 60s, as in Scared 2 and Snowboarding With My Dealer, to the hardcore One Heartbeat, a hymn for union and tolerance. The weight appears on the soundtrack of the zombie apocalypse Chainsaw Hedgemaze Mayhem. There is still room for feelings, be it missing school days (Back to School), missing those who are gone (In My Head), love when it is at its peak (Chibi and Not Your Song) and when it is at the end, as in title track and the already classic I'm Not Ok. The difference in rhythms and themes makes the songs complement each other and protect the listener from boredom.

Mars Addict is:

Daniel Capanga - Guitar and vocals

Drix Barsali - Guitar and vocals

Hebert O´liveira - Guitar

Rolf Ponto - Bass

Rodrigo Araújo - Drums

(Drix no longer lives in Brazil, but continues to work with the band; Hebert O'liveira takes care of the second guitar now)

Photos: Ana Montecinos

Links:

Spotify: https://t.co/m5uMhz01RG?amp=1

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKxdT9xhTx0

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nOmRltqUmgm_en_DgdPk-YCdQXZrteF7g

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mars.addict/

Facebook: https://www.facebok.com/marsaddict

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You