International Day of Peace Festival to Take Place in Brooklyn

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Soapbox Gallery, located at 636 Dean St. in Brooklyn, will host a celebration of the International Day of Peace featuring performances presented by One Breath Rising and the Greenhouse Creators' Consortium.

The celebration opens on Friday, September 18th at 8pm with One Breath Rising presenting vocalist Vanessa Rubin and her trio, featuring Brandon McCune, Kenny Davis, and Winard Harper, along with poet Nancy Mercado.

On Saturday, September 19th from 7-10pm, the Greenhouse Creators' Consortium presents a mini festival featuring Ahmed Abdullah's Diaspora with Monique Ngozi Nri, Don Chapman, Alexis Marcelo, Norbert Marius, and George Gray; D.D. Jackson with Jay Rodriguez, Norbert Marius, and Michael Wimberly; Martha Cinader and Jay Rodriguez; and Iqua and Adegoke Steve Colson with Mark Helias and Michael Wimberly. The evening also includes a composition by Jay Rodriguez for the Greenhouse Creators' Consortium.

More information is available at Soapbox Gallery's website.

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