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Vanessa Rubin and Greenhouse Creators' Consortium to Mark International Day of Peace at Soapbox Gallery

Performers include Ahmed Abdullah, D.D. Jackson, Iqua and Adegoke Steve Colson, and poet Nancy Mercado at the Brooklyn venue.

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Vanessa Rubin and Greenhouse Creators' Consortium to Mark International Day of Peace at Soapbox Gallery

Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn will host a celebration of the International Day of Peace with two nights of performances, presented by One Breath Rising and Greenhouse Creators' Consortium.

On Friday, September 18th at 8pm, vocalist Vanessa Rubin and her trio, featuring Brandon McCune, Kenny Davis, and Winard Harper, will perform alongside poet Nancy Mercado.

On Saturday, September 19th from 7-10pm, Greenhouse Creators' Consortium presents a mini festival featuring multiple acts.

Event Lineup

Ahmed Abdullah's Diaspora with Monique Ngozi Nri, Don Chapman, Alexis Marcelo, Norbert Marius & George Gray

D.D. Jackson with Jay Rodriguez, Norbert Marius & Michael Wimberly

Martha Cinader & Jay Rodriguez

Iqua and Adegoke Steve Colson with Mark Helias & Michael Wimberly

Jay Rodriguez - Composition for the Greenhouse Creators' Consortium

Event Details

Soapbox Gallery, 636 Dean St., Brooklyn

Friday, September 18th, 8pm: Vanessa Rubin & her Trio featuring Nancy Mercado

Saturday, September 19th, 7-10pm: Greenhouse Creators' Consortium Mini Festival

More info: https://www.soapboxgallery.org/events/mini-festival-celebration-of-international-day-of-peace

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