Instrumental Guitar Project 'SYMPHINITY' to be Released This Summer

Take one-part classical composition, one-part guitar virtuosity and one-part cinematic drama and you may begin to get the concept behind SYMPHINITY. Due out this summer (exact date TBA), the SYMPHINITY album is the brainchild of Benny Goodman, who enlisted his twin brother and life-long songwriting collaborator Brian Goodman to help compose and create a sound that neither had never heard. Together the two compiled SYMPHINITY, a true collaboration between the Goodman brothers and a staggering list of talented players (*see artist quotes below). The project will launch with the first track, "Singularity."

SYMPHINITY is a sound like no other...something in between a movie score, a shred metal band, and a Chopin prelude. SYMPHINITY is a project comprised of Benny Goodman(keyboards, guitars), Brian Goodman (keyboards, programing), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Cory Paza (bass), Paul Lorenco (drums) and Sioban Cronin (strings). Featured artists on the first album in a planned series include Oli Herbert (All That Remains), Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons of Apollo, Guns N' Roses), Jason Costa, Ethan Brosh, Satchel (Steel Panther), Angle Vivaldi, Conrad Simon, and Matthew LaPierre.

"I wanted to take my love for shred guitar, classical music, and movie scores and create something that synthesized my favorite elements of each," Benny says.

The project started years ago as a heated, yet very simple debate: Who is the single best guitarist out there? Benny kept getting the typical names everyone always hears but the name that kept coming up was one that he was unaware of: Kelly Kereliuk.

At that point, Benny did some research and reached out to Kereliuk, asking him who he thought was the best guitarist was in the world? Without skipping a beat, Kereliuk said "Conrad Simonway up here in Canada plays like no one I've ever heard." Kereliukincluded a link to one of Conrad's tunes. "The only way we could explain it," Benny details, "was that Conrad was sent from outer space."

Once all three were connected, Benny sent Kelly and Conrad some of his compositions and they agreed to add additional guitar parts to the tunes and that was the inception of SYMPHINITY. From there, Benny and Brian composed the songs which became the basis for soliciting other musicians around the world to contribute their virtuosity.

Throughout the process, Benny formed a friendship with All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, who helped garner the roster of featured players. SYMPHINITY includes much of Oli's last unreleased music before his untimely 2018 death.





Related Articles View More Music Stories