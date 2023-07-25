Insomniac And Emo Nite Announce Creative Partnership, Kicking Off With New Event Series, Grave Rave

Insomniac, the world’s leading music festival and live events experience creator, and Emo Nite, the music & lifestyle brand that brings fans of emo, pop-punk and alternative music together with recurring presence in more than 50 cities, have announced a creative, multi-faceted partnership that will include several new exclusive projects ranging events, music, and apparel.

Combining their respective expertise, the two powerhouse promoters have collaborated to launch a brand new event series, GRAVE RAVE, coming to Los Angeles this December. With performances from both legendary and emerging bands and DJs, GRAVE RAVE will be fusing the sounds of electronic music with the melodies of the emo, pop-punk, and rock genres. The series will kick off with its ‘Road to GRAVE RAVE’ preview party on August 26 at Insomniac’s Academy LA venue.

Featuring a surprise DJ lineup of hit producers that built their careers on pop-punk/alternative/emo influences, the club night will be brimming with electronic and emo mashups and edits of both genres' most beloved bangers, celebrating the very best in 'Emotional Dance Music.' Insomniac and Emo Nite’s shared passion and creative synergy promises to bring forth an unforgettable new live experience at GRAVE RAVE that will have fans saying “Thnks fr th Mmrs” for years to come.

The two creative companies are also joining forces on exciting music and apparel collaborations. Today, Emo Nite joins the Insomniac Music Group family with the launch of its record label, Graveboy Records, with forthcoming singles scheduled for release from We The Kings, Say Anything, and Noelle Sucks. Additionally, the first official collection of “Insomniac x Emo Nite” collaborative merch will debut at HARD Summer 2023, with many more exclusive drops scheduled for the future.

Emo Nite was started by Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca in December of 2014. What began as a party at a small dive bar in Echo Park quickly grew into a full-blown phenomenon, expanding into a recurring event series in over 30 cities worldwide, having attracted the biggest names in music including Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, Good Charlotte, Demi Lovato and more.

Beyond the popular domestic monthly parties, Emo Nite continues to flourish as a brand and as artists, with star-studded showings at the most prolific music festivals in the US and nightclubs overseas, to launching Emo Nite Radio on Amazon AMP, and playing sold out residencies at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub.

“I'm really excited about our creative partnership with Emo Nite and its like-minded Founders, T.J. and Morgan. Emo Nite has been on my radar for many years and I love how it has such a positive community supporting it. I first noticed the synergies between our two scenes during our Rave-a-thon streams when artists from the rave scene played EDM remixes of EMO tracks. Viewers online and working Insomniacs were buzzing about it and I knew then it was the perfect fit," says Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac.

"When the Emo Nite guys performed at EDC and pulled a massive crowd, it confirmed everything for us Insomniacs. T.J. and Morgan are amazing individuals who embody the same spirit that drives Insomniac. Their passion for music, as well as their commitment to their community, is a perfect match. I'm looking forward to the future and the exciting journey that lies ahead!"

"While the genres of music we each specialize in are very different, we share the same values at the core of our companies,” said T.J Petracca and Morgan Freed, Emo Nite Founders. “Witnessing the passion and creativity Insomniac puts into their festivals and events inspires us to dream bigger. We're beyond excited to work with them and to learn from them as we take these next steps on this journey to make our big dreams a reality."

The partnership was born after T.J. and Morgan’s first experience at EDC Las Vegas and a meeting with Insomniac Founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, a few years back. By that time, Rotella had already taken notice of Emo Nite from an Insomniac live stream event back in 2020 when famed DJ Dillon Francis was seen wearing Emo Nite’s “Before You Liked EDM You Liked Emo” hoodie.

Since then, the trio have remained in touch and the partnership grew organically, with Emo Nite making appearances across various Insomniac lineups over the course of the last year along with an upcoming appearance at HARD Summer 2023. The importance of community lies at the core of Emo Nite and Insomniac’s missions, as they continue to unite people through their shared passion for music and the safe spaces they both provide.