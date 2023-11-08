Innovative Musician Silas Funk Unleashes Bold Sound With 'Backwards,' Previewing Upcoming Debut Album 'Sugarfixx'

Silas Funk, the visionary musical talent behind an upcoming wave in alternative rock, is set to make waves with his latest creation, 'Backwards.' This electrifying track serves as a tantalizing teaser for Funk's anticipated debut album, 'Sugarfixx,' slated to hit the airwaves in fall 2023.

With 'Backwards,' Funk showcases his avant-garde approach to music production, bringing forth a sonic experience that defies conventions. Crafted within the intimate confines of his home studio, this standout track emerged serendipitously. Funk recalls, "The song initially came to life when I accidentally laid my hand down on the keyboard, creating a pulsating sound. That moment became the soulful intro and heartbeat of the song."

What makes 'Backwards' truly exceptional is its seamless integration of nostalgia and innovation. Delving into his musical archives, Funk unearthed original 4-track cassette recordings, including a poignant phone message from an old girlfriend. This relic from the past finds its place at the opening of the track, infusing 'Backwards' with a genuine, heartfelt atmosphere.

Funk's musical odyssey traces back to his childhood, leading to the formation of his first Alt-Rock band at the age of 21. Despite early success with their debut EP and radio play on LA's famed KCRW, creative differences led to the dissolution of SnoGlobe. Undeterred, his musical journey then led him to compose scores for NASA documentaries and fictional programs, yet his unwavering dream of a thriving rock & roll venture persisted.

In 2022, Funk embarked on a solo adventure, pouring his heart and soul into his debut album. Drawing inspiration from the Post-Punk, New Wave, and Alternative genres of the late 70s to early 90s, he remarks:

"It's a sound I deeply resonate with, a profoundly creative period for rock and roll. I aim to embrace that essence while pushing the boundaries, not looking back but moving forward."