Infectious AI Driven EDM Rock Group ROGUE PROXY Releases Classic Rock-Inspired “She Turned Around”

In keeping their promise to deliver a new flavour of rock, Canadian band Rogue Proxy continues to be an infectious conduit for music with this, their latest single, "She Turned Around" - available now.

"She Turned Around" is a song about "about simple things done just right." Turns out, however, combining classic rock elements with a sophisticated, ever-changing AI engine turned out to be... Not so simple?

"She Turned Around was inspired by literally having a girl turn around to say goodbye," the band shares, noting that one of the co-fronts' two-year-old daughter had done so as the pair of friends-turned-band leads were wrapping up a video call working through new ideas.

From there, Rogue Proxy merged the lyrical style of "She Turned Around" with a visual adaptation of Banksy's "Girl With Balloon" - leading to the artistic rendering of the visualizer for the group's newest release.

"She Turned Around" features vintage driven keys, rich full bass tone, a classic upfront drum sound, and, of course, dueling guitars. For this illegitimate love child between the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Daft Punk, these concepts are pretty familiar to Rogue Proxy, however, and have become part of their signature sound.

And what a sound they are developing; "She Turned Around" is a grooving rock ballad blending the iconic styles of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Crowes, and Lenny Kravitz. It has been described as "a lyrical tapestry [to] try [and] paint a portrait and let the listener see what they see."

Where their previous release, "Solitary Confinement," once had a working title of "Busy Beat," the band's growing roster of releases follow previous 2020 breakthrough offerings of "Pump The Hype," "Old Show," "To The Nines," and "Dirty Pool" - the latter of which hit #1 on the Cool Top 20 blog and Spotify chart, and the former being named among the Top 10 Indie Singles of 2020 by Other Side Reviews.

As for "She Turned Around," lyrics like 'the left bud in her ear, the right in mine, walking alone, side by side, in 4/4 time' radiate, striking a sweet nostalgia chord from bygone eras of earlier rock, while also being a unique and clever lyrical adaptation.

Edgar Allan Poets had this to say about the track: "At first listen, it reminded me of the Red Hot Chili Peppers mixed with the Beatles, a unique style that I honestly had never heard... In my opinion, these guys have created something unique. The chord progression is never banal and obvious and entertains the listener from the first to the last second."

Whether you decide to listen to the song itself, or follow along with the music video, one thing is for sure: Rogue Proxy is onto something here with their unique style and clever chord composition.

And one thing remains certain: Rogue Proxy is stellar at seeping its infectious "programming" into the listener's ears - so make sure to check out this new AI driven duo.

"Rogue Proxy lives in your speakers. Rogue Proxy lives in your T.V. Rogue Proxy is anywhere and everywhere it wants to be!"

"She Turned Around" is available now.