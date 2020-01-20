Indonesian Singer Danto Shares Ballad 'Sober'

Danto boldly returns with introspective song, "Sober". Accompanied solely by a piano, the Indonesian-born artist laments his shortcomings while quietly promising himself a recovery.

"I wanted to illustrate my emotional dilemma regarding whether I wanted to change my frame of mind or stay in a rut," Danto professed. "Sometimes we forget that it takes work for us as humans to emotionally function."

The track, which is co-produced by Indonesian musician Bagus Bhaskara, is Danto's first single release of the year as well as the first promotional single from his upcoming EP, slated for a December 2020 release. Regarding its title, he stated that it is meant to encapsulate general struggles as opposed to specific conditions.

"'Sober' does not explicitly address alcoholism," he clarified. "I liken the idea of being sober to being willful and resilient, so my depiction of the word 'sober' has to do with embodying those qualities."

During the songwriting process, Danto theorized that sorrow and optimism could coexist concurrently. The epiphany molded the song's lyrical content into a piece that tows the fine line of conveying both a sense of remorse and a speck of hope.

"Whether our struggles involve alcoholism, depression, or general insecurities, we have to remind ourselves that where we are is the best place to move forward, and whatever we have to do to get to a better place we will choose to do."

Born Prabowo Dwiananto in Jakarta, Indonesia, Danto began a career in entertainment after he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2016. Following various appearances in stage and screen projects, he ventured into music and released his debut single in March 2019.

"There's nothing more liberating than uttering your own words to present your feelings," Danto proclaimed.

"Sober" is available now on all digital platforms.





