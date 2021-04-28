Indii G. Shares New Track/Video 'Cherry Blossom'

Multi-talented, lo-fi hip-hop rapper, Indii G shares his new standout track, "Cherry Blossom." Shining with bright pianos, upbeat tempo, and catchy lyrics, the track showcases his knack for encompassing a range of genres from chill lo-fi hip hop to bedroom indie pop.



"This song to me encapsulates the feeling of meeting someone and falling in love. In it, I compare the girl to one of my favorite flowers, a cherry blossom, because they're rare and beautiful," explains Indii. Each individual Cherry Blossom tree can hold its blossoms for about a week depending on weather conditions, making their extraordinary beauty a sight to behold.

"The Cherry Blossom video is probably my favorite yet," adds Indii. "Nick and Pat, the directors, did a great job building sets that portray the fantasy-like feeling of the song with an abundance of cherry blossoms to match. The shoot overall was just a whole lot of fun and I can't wait for more."

A modest rapper on the rise, citing collabs with Powfu and Sadboyprolific Indii G. started making music as a diary, putting his feelings into fruit for hip-hop heads and DIY chillwave enthusiasts alike. With more than a million streams on Spotify, the Louisiana native is building momentum with his velvety echoed layers, infectious beats and gentle, harmonic vocals. Since his start in 2016, his diary has blossomed into an EP and over a dozen singles including "Secrets," "Story's End," and "Drifting."

