Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indii G. Shares New Track/Video 'Cherry Blossom'

A modest rapper on the rise, citing collabs with Powfu and Sadboyprolific  Indii G. started making music as a diary.

Apr. 28, 2021  
Indii G. Shares New Track/Video 'Cherry Blossom'

Multi-talented, lo-fi hip-hop rapper, Indii G shares his new standout track, "Cherry Blossom." Shining with bright pianos, upbeat tempo, and catchy lyrics, the track showcases his knack for encompassing a range of genres from chill lo-fi hip hop to bedroom indie pop.

"This song to me encapsulates the feeling of meeting someone and falling in love. In it, I compare the girl to one of my favorite flowers, a cherry blossom, because they're rare and beautiful," explains Indii. Each individual Cherry Blossom tree can hold its blossoms for about a week depending on weather conditions, making their extraordinary beauty a sight to behold.

"The Cherry Blossom video is probably my favorite yet," adds Indii. "Nick and Pat, the directors, did a great job building sets that portray the fantasy-like feeling of the song with an abundance of cherry blossoms to match. The shoot overall was just a whole lot of fun and I can't wait for more."

A modest rapper on the rise, citing collabs with Powfu and Sadboyprolific Indii G. started making music as a diary, putting his feelings into fruit for hip-hop heads and DIY chillwave enthusiasts alike. With more than a million streams on Spotify, the Louisiana native is building momentum with his velvety echoed layers, infectious beats and gentle, harmonic vocals. Since his start in 2016, his diary has blossomed into an EP and over a dozen singles including "Secrets," "Story's End," and "Drifting."

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Mattiel Releases Double Single Those Words / Freedom Feels Photo

Mattiel Releases Double Single 'Those Words' / 'Freedom Feels'

Cola Boyy Releases Kid Born In Space Photo

Cola Boyy Releases 'Kid Born In Space'

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real’s A Few Stars Apart Out June 11 Photo

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real’s 'A Few Stars Apart' Out June 11

EMMI Shares New Single Drum Photo

EMMI Shares New Single 'Drum'


From This Author TV News Desk