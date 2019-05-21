Indie Rock Band Hunny Releases SATURDAY NIGHT Featuring Bleached

Today, indie rock band HUNNY share a new song "Saturday Night" featuring Bleached; a song off their debut full-length, Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. out July 19 on Epitaph.



On "Saturday Night," HUNNY slip into a more melancholy but still-romantic mood, embedding their storytelling with references to My So-Called Life and Echo & the Bunnymen. "It's mostly about being emo in your bedroom on a weekend night, but being able to share that with somebody else," says Kevin Grimmett (bass, keyboards). Listen to "Saturday Night" Featuring Bleached now:





Produced by Grammy Award-winner Carlos de la Garza (Cherry Glazerr, Culture Abuse, Paramore), Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. came to life in November 2018 during the Woolsey Fire and Camp Fire that devastated 96,949 acres of land in Southern California. At one point, while members Jason Yarger (vocals), Jake Goldstein (guitar), and Joey Anderson (drums) were inside Kevin Grimmett's (bass, keyboards) home demoing and writing, firefighters were in the backyard stopping the wildfire from encroaching onto the property. "They blocked off all the streets and we had to sneak into my place through this apartment structure," Grimmet recalls. "Thankfully my house is still standing and the hills are a bright green."

Inspired by their love for '80s new wave and '90s pop, Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.is an endless back-and-forth between heavy-hearted lyrics and bright-and-shiny melodies, lovesick confession, and addictively dancey rhythms. With the album centered on a narrative Yarger sums up as "I love you and I want to die," HUNNY wrote most of the songs on acoustic guitar, deliberately channeling a raw vulnerability into every line.



Pre-orders for Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. are available now at https://hunny.ffm.to/yesyesyesyesyes HUNNY are on tour now with Knuckle Puck and Citizen throughout June 15 where the North America tour will conclude in Detroit, MI at The Majestic Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and full tour dates are listed below.



HUNNY Tour Dates with Knuckle Punk & Citizen



May 21 Orlando, FL - The Abbey

May 22 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

May 24 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

May 25 Dallas, TX - Trees

May 26 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

May 29 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

May 31 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Jun 01 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Jun 02 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Jun 04 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Jun 05 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Jun 07 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Jun 08 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Jun 09 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Jun 10 St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

Jun 12 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Jun 14 Chicago, IL - Metro

Jun 15 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre





